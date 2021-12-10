Janna mini-rework in League of Legends shifts power away from poke into utility

Riot is shipping a Janna mini-rework to kick off League of Legends Season 12, pushing the enchanter support away from her dominant poke build. The developers are giving her bonus utility with big buffs to her Q, but at the cost of the rest of her kit.

As far as enchanter supports go in League of Legends, Janna manages to fly under the radar compared to the likes of Lulu, Yuumi, and Nami.

Unchanged since League patch 10.11 almost two years ago, Janna has maintained a stable win rate around 51% in solo queue for the majority of that time. However, Riot firmly have the Storm’s Fury in their sights come League patch 12.1 to break that streak.

Janna is getting one of the now-iconic mini-reworks Riot has been shipping to a handful of League of Legends champions over the last year.

The overall goal of the changes, according to developer August ‘August’ Browning, is to “draining lane poke power out of her W [Zephyr] and focusing it into utility.”

Janna’s auto attacks and W are taking a hit early on. Her basic attack range is being cut from 550 to 500, and she no longer gains bonus magic damage based on her movement speed. To compensate for these changes, she’s getting a slight AD and move speed buff.

Her W is having its range adjusted, slow duration increased, and damage raised, but at the cost of a significantly longer cooldown so it can’t be spammed in lane.

Most of the “utility” buffs are being funneled into her Q. It now costs less mana, goes further with a longer minimum range, and will travel a lot faster. The damage is also being slightly increased to champions, making it a stronger offensive tool than it currently is.

“The thing that makes the Q stronger offensively is the min range and travel speed. Max charge Qs are much harder to dodge and snapcast knockups are easier to hit, especially when combo’d with W,” August explained.

We have a Janna update for 12.1 that should be showing up on the PBE soon (feedback is appreciated). Summary: We're draining lane poke power out of her W + AA's and focusing it into utility. Q is now a much stronger spell when used offensively. pic.twitter.com/rvpxtn722Y — August UwU (@RiotAugust) December 9, 2021

The changes haven’t landed well with Janna players, who believe Riot is pushing the Storm’s Fury towards just being a “shield spam goddess.” Her E shield is getting slight changes, but the developers are adamant the “skill expression” is still there.

“I do want to point out that the Q travel time change (while slightly better for being aggressive), makes peel [and] disruption much better for the Janna player, where the live version is pretty inconsistent,” developer ‘TheTruexy’ added.

“There’s definitely some parts of power that are being drawn from, but overall there’s still a lot of skill expression added with August’s changes beyond just spamming your E.”

You can find the full Janna changes, planned for League of Legends patch 12.1 at the start of January 2022, below.

Janna mini-rework notes in League of Legends patch 12.1

Base stats

Attack range: 550 >>> 500

Move speed: 315 >>> 330

Attack damage: 46 + 1.5/level >>> 52 + 3/level

Passive: Tailwind

Janna gains 8% move speed >>> Janna gains 8% move speed while moving towards allies

Janna’s attacks and W no longer deal bonus magic damage based on her bonus move speed

Q: Howling Gale

Mana cost: 60-140 >>> 60-100

Minimum range: 1000 >>> 1100

Maximum range: 1750 >>> 1760

Travel time: 1.5 seconds >>> 1.25 seconds

Damage: 60-160 + 15-35 per second of charge >>> 60-180 + 15-55 per second of charge

Now deals 80% damage to minions

W: Zephyr

Range: 550 (edge-to-edge) >>> 650 (center-to-center)

Slow duration: 2 seconds >>> 3 seconds

Cooldown: 8-6 seconds >>> 12 seconds

Damage: 55-175 >>> 70-190

Passive move speed: 6-10% >>> 8-14%

E: Eye Of The Storm