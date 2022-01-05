Jankos re-signs to G2 Esports for another two years ahead of LEC 2022

A week out from the start of LEC 2022, G2 have announced that jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski will be re-signing for a further two years.

G2’s 2021 offseason was all about rebuilding. After the team failed to deliver on their plans for a LEC superteam in 2021, the offseason saw them looking to Europe’s regional leagues, bringing up talented rookies to put together their 2022 roster.

But even the most talented rookies need veterans to lean on. G2 kept their core mid/jungle duo in the rebuild, with midlaner Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther and jungler Jankos widely considered to be one of the most experienced and consistent duos in the league.

Caps’ contract extension was announced by G2 at the beginning of the offseason, and now Jankos has joined him, signing for a further two years with the organization. He’s one of Europe’s oldest junglers and has represented the region at multiple international tournaments. He is also one of the few European players to hold an international title, winning the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational with G2.

THE FIRST BLOOD KING IS HERE TO STAY 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AyYGz8MYk1 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 5, 2022

The first-blood king

Jankos is a player with an extensive history in the European scene. He’s gone from being a hotheaded, aggressive, kill-hungry jungler to the level-headed shot caller of multiple iterations of G2’s roster. He’s attended four World Championships and one Mid-Season Invitational, and has been a mainstay of the European competitive scene since his EU LCS debut on Roccat in 2014.

He’s also a content goldmine for G2, appearing as the team’s comedic relief in numerous LEC Mic Checks and content videos. He’s become synonymous with the G2 brand, streaming regularly from his personal Twitch channel and amassing 1.1 million followers on the platform.

G2 have got a lot to prove in 2022. Spectacular underperformance in 2021 left a lot to be desired for one of the LEC’s premier organizations, and offseason controversies have somewhat tarnished the reputation of what was once a fan-favorite team.

Extending Jankos and Caps’ contracts shows a commitment by G2 to return to their former greatness, but it’ll take more than a few contracts for G2 to prove that they can return to expected form.