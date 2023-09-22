Insane LoL Briar bug has her attacking friends before foes

A new Briar bug in League of Legends has the Noxian Vampire attacking both friends and foes alike, potentially leading to her lower-than-usual win rate.

League of Legends‘ newest champion has been in a pretty strange spot. Briar the Noxian Vampire was released to pretty abysmal win rates, with many blaming her uncontrollable frenzy mechanic as one of the main reasons.

Briar’s W makes her frenzy, which means the player loses all control of the champion as she viciously chases and attacks enemies nearby. The only way players can regain control is by either dying, waiting out the timer, or casting their E ability. This loss of agency and inexperience with the champion can often lead to players just running it down and feeding kills.

Despite all this, the developers have claimed that the champion’s win rate is actually much higher than what many perceive it to be, and the champion has slowly begun to climb from there. That may come to a halt soon, however, due to a rather nasty bug that causes Briar to forget who her friends are.

Briar bug causes her to viciously attack her teammates

Bug Catcher Vandiril has returned to showcase a Briar bug that makes her constantly attack her allies for some reason. As shown in the clip, Briar ults the Aatrox and flies to them, but instead of frenzying and attacking the Aatrox, she instead starts beating down her allied Renekton.

This then continues onward as she begins attacking her friendly Ezreal, and then next her Seraphine who joins the fight shortly afterward. She even goes so far as to kill her friendly Seraphine, which gives her the kill credit but no gold.

What’s even worse about this bug is that Briar has no way of being able to stop themselves from doing so, as their ultimate puts them into a frenzy indefinitely until she casts her E.

It’s likely a bug like this will get fixed sometime in the near future, especially with many players trying Briar out. Until that time, maybe just be a little careful where your ulting.