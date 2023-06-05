Insane League of Legends bug allows Kled to redirect his ultimate anywhere on the map

An insane bug with Kled and Primal Smite allows Kled to redirect his ultimate mid-cast, allowing him to traverse the entire map.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends gives players the option to play how they want. With over 160 different champions in the game, there’s no shortage of characters on offer. Add alongside a bunch of different items, skills, dragons, and more, there are a lot of different ways to play League of Legends.

As such, with all the experimentation players do, they’re bound to run into bugs and glitches throughout their time. Some of these can be as subtle as small visual errors, but some can easily break the game, ruining balancing and competitive integrity in the process.

A new bug has been found by resident bug catcher Vandiril, who showcased a pretty game-breaking exploit involving the Noxian Yordle Kled.

Bizarre bug with Primal Smite and Kled allows him to ult all over the map

As demonstrated by Vandiril, Kled can recast his ultimate in whatever direction he pleases, allowing him to travel all over the map in just one ult.

For those unaware, Kled’s ultimate allows him to charge to a location designated by the player, gaining a ramping shield and dealing damage to any enemy he collides with while charging. Whilst charging Kled cannot redirect where he has ulted to, and he also can’t cast any of his abilities while charging.

However, for some reason when Kled takes the summoner spell Smite and upgrades it to Primal Smite, he is able to redirect his ultimate wherever he wants. Kled can now travel anywhere he wants on the map while charging, giving his ult extreme range and versatility.

Kled is typically played in the top lane in most League of Legends games, but this wild bug could drastically increase the power of Kled jungle. It’s not yet certain if Riot is aware of this bug, but until they fix it, just be wary of Kled ulting into your games sometime soon.