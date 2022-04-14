Impact: The real reason I left SKT and came to NA | Esports Stories

Jung ‘Impact’ Eon-yeong went from Worlds Champion on SKT to top LCS import, where he’s since joined LCS giants like Cloud9, Team Liquid, and EG. Dexerto sat down with Impact to discuss why he made the move and life since parting with T1.

Impact has made a name for himself since coming over to NA and has consistently been a linchpin to his teams’ success. But he’s yet to reach the peak he’s been hoping for and has unfinished business in the region.

Though he’s had the chance to go back to the LCK kings in the past, Impact is proud of the player and person he’s become since making the switch.

