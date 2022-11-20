Impact parts ways with Evil Geniuses ahead of LCS 2023

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Impact has been one of the staple top laners for North America through several years of competition. And, after two years with Evil Geniuses, he’s moving to another team following their failed Worlds 2022 run.

Ever since winning the world championship alongside Faker and the rest of T1 in 2013, Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young has been one of the players that paved the way for import talent’s popularity in the LCS. He’s still focused on being the best top laner he can be and was self-critical and insightful in Dexerto’s interview with him at Worlds 2022.

He’s been an LCS competitor for the better part of a decade and hasn’t been without a team since. After spending a year and a half with Cloud9, three years with Team Liquid, and now two years with Evil Geniuses, Impact is once again looking for a new home.

According to Travis Gafford, that new home could be FlyQuest. While Impact’s destination isn’t set in stone, he has officially parted ways with Evil Geniuses and won’t be playing for them in 2023.

Impact leaves Evil Geniuses after two-year LCS tenure

While Evil Geniuses made it out of the Worlds 2022 Play-Ins and took down MAD Lions in the process, they couldn’t replicate that success in the Group Stage. Like the other two North American teams, they only won one game out of their six total at the Worlds 2022 Group Stage.

With Danny dropping out of competition near the end of the Summer 2022 Split, Evil Geniuses were already weakened. Kaori revealed that he only had 8 games of practice with the entire team before they competed in the LCS Playoffs, per his interview with Dexerto. While he had more time to practice before Worlds 2022, they didn’t manage to take a game off the other major region reps.

Things were bound to change for 2023 in more ways than one. Now, with Impact gone, they’ll need a new top laner.

With a goodbye message from EG and some warm words from EG jungler Inspired, Impact is off on his next venture.

According to Travis Gafford’s sources within the scene, Impact will be replaced by Ssumday on Evil Geniuses. This will, in turn, free up the former world champion top laner to go to FlyQuest, a team that has made it clear that they’re going to spend big on their roster.

While nothing is confirmed until contracts are signed, early reports combined with Impact’s tenure as a player make it very likely he’ll still be playing in the LCS in 2023.