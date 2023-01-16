How to watch LEC Winter 2023: Teams, schedule, stream

The 2023 LEC Winter Split begins on January 21 as the 10 teams face off in a shortened regular season that leads into a group stage and eventually the playoffs.
The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with match days on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.
The winner of the Winter Split, decided in the playoff stage, will earn a spot in the LEC Finals along with 120 points toward qualification for Worlds 2023.
Below you can find all you need to know about the LEC Winter Split 2023.
LEC Winter 2023: Stream
LEC Winter 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
LEC Winter 2023: Format and schedule
Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week span in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will advance to stage 2, a double-elimination group stage with two groups of four teams.
The group winners and runners-up from stage 2 will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.
Regular Season (January 21 — February 6)
Week 1 (January 21-23)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 21
|G2 Esports vs EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|KOI vs BDS
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Astralis vs Heretics
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Fnatic vs Vitality
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|January 22
|SK Gaming vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Astralis vs MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality vs Heretics
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|EXCEL vs KOI
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports vs Fnatic
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|January 23
|SK Gaming vs Heretics
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|EXCEL vs BDS
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|G2 Esports vs Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic vs KOI
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|MAD Lions vs Vitality
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 2 (January 28-30)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 28
|Astralis vs Vitality
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs BDS
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|KOI vs Heretics
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports vs SK Gaming
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|EXCEL vs MAD Lions
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|January 29
|Astralis vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming vs Vitality
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|G2 Esports vs Heretics
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|KOI vs MAD Lions
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic vs EXCEL
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|January 30
|EXCEL vs Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|BDS vs MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|KOI vs MAD Lions
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 Esports vs Vitality
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic vs Heretics
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 3 (February 4-6)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 4
|SK Gaming vs Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Heretics vs EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|BDS vs G2 Esports
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs KOI
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Fnatic vs MAD Lions
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|February 5
|Heretics vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Astralis vs KOI
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs SK Gaming
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Vitality vs EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|February 6
|MAD Lions vs Heretics
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Fnatic vs Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|SK Gaming vs EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|KOI vs G2 Esports
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs BDS
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
LEC Winter 2023: Regular season standings
Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|–
|MAD Lions
|0-0
|–
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|–
|KOI
|0-0
|–
|Heretics
|0-0
|–
|Fnatic
|0-0
|–
|EXCEL
|0-0
|–
|Vitality
|0-0
|–
|Astralis
|0-0
|–
|SK Gaming
|0-0
|–
|Team BDS
|0-0
LEC Winter 2023: Teams & players
The LEC has seen significant changes in the offseason. Along with the format changes, two new teams joined the league for 2023, KOI and Team Heretics.
Many teams turned their rosters inside out for the new competitive calendar in hopes of reaching greater heights in 2023. Fnatic revamped their bot lane, re-signing Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson and promoting academy support Rúben ‘rhuckz’ Barbosa, and so did G2 Esports, who, in addition to picking up Steven ‘Hans sama’ Liv and bringing Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle back, snared rookie jungler Martin ‘Yike’ Sundelin.
Meanwhile, Vitality, after the collapse of their ‘super team’, built almost an entirely new roster, which will revolve around jungler Zhou ‘Bo’ Yangbo. He is one of the imports that LEC fans are excited to see in action, along with Heretics’ Japanese top laner Shunsuke “Evi” Murase, formerly of Detonation FocusMe.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Astralis
|Finn
|113
|Dajor
|Kobbe
|JeongHoon
|EXCEL
|Odoamne
|Xerxe
|Vetheo
|Patrik
|Targamas
|Fnatic
|Wunder
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Rekkles
|Rhuckz
|G2 Esports
|Broken Blade
|Yike
|caPs
|Hans sama
|Mikyx
|MAD Lions
|Chasy
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|Carzzy
|Hylissang
|Team Heretics
|Evi
|Jankos
|Ruby
|Jackspektra
|Mersa
|KOI
|Szygenda
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Markoon
|Sertuss
|Exakick
|Doss
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo
|NUCLEARINT
|Crownshot
|Labrov
|Vitality
|Photon
|Bo
|Perkz
|Neon
|Kaiser