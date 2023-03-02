How to watch LEC Spring 2023: Schedule, teams and stream

Europe’s top League of Legends competition is back as the LEC Spring Split is just around the corner. Keep track of the schedule and the latest roster changes with our coverage hub.

The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with matchdays on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.

The Winter split came to an end on February 26, with G2 Esports lifting the trophy after a 3-0 victory over MAD Lions. In doing so, they also became the first team to qualify for MSI 2023, which will be held in London in May.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games G2 won the Winter Split in convincing fashion

The winner of LEC Spring will automatically qualify for MSI’s playoff stage (by contrast, G2’s Winter victory only earned them a Play-In berth) and for the LEC Finals in Montpellier in August.

LEC Spring 2023: Stream

LEC Spring 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LEC Spring 2023: Format and schedule

Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week span in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will advance to the next stage, a double-elimination group phase with two groups of four teams.

The group winners and runners-up from stage 2 will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.

Regular Season (March 11 — March 27)

Week 1 (March 11-13)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 11 EXCEL vs Fnatic 9AM 12PM 5PM BDS vs SK 10AM 1PM 6PM MAD Lions vs Vitality 11AM 2PM 7PM Astralis vs KOI 12PM 3PM 8PM Heretics vs G2 1PM 4PM 9PM March 12 MAD Lions vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM EXCEL vs Vitality 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs SK 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 vs Astralis 11AM 2PM 7PM Heretics vs KOI 12PM 3PM 8PM March 13 BDS vs Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM SK vs Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM KOI vs MAD Lions 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs Fnatic 12PM 3PM 8PM

LEC Spring 2023: Regular season standings

Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – Astralis – – EXCEL – – Fnatic – – G2 Esports – – Heretics – – KOI – – MAD Lions – – SK Gaming – – Team BDS – – Vitality –

LEC Spring 2023: Teams & players

Most of the teams in the LEC will field the same roster from the Winter split, but there are a few cases of teams making small adjustments after a rough start to the year.

The most notable case is Fnatic, who will be changing two players after failing to make it past the first stage in the Winter split, according to recent reports. They are reportedly targetting academy duo Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz and Henk ‘Advienne’ Reijenga as their new top laner and support.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games Upset is reportedly joining Vitality as their new bot laner

Vitality are also making waves in the transfer window as they are reportedly close to signing Fnatic’s benched AD Carry, Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, to replace Matúš ‘Neon’ Jakubčík.

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support Astralis Finn 113 LIDER * Kobbe JeongHoon EXCEL Odoamne Xerxe Vetheo Patrik LIMIT * Fnatic Oscarinin * Razork Humanoid Rekkles Advienne * G2 Esports Broken Blade Yike caPs Hans sama Mikyx MAD Lions Chasy Elyoya Nisqy Carzzy Hylissang Team Heretics Evi Jankos Ruby Jackspektra Mersa KOI Szygenda Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi SK Gaming Irrelevant Markoon Sertuss Exakick Doss Team BDS Adam Sheo NUCLEARINT Crownshot Labrov Vitality Photon Bo Perkz Upset * Kaiser

Note: The asterisk next to a player indicates a potential transfer that has been reported on but has not been officially confirmed.