How to watch LEC Spring 2023: Schedule, teams and stream

Europe’s top League of Legends competition is back as the LEC Spring Split is just around the corner. Keep track of the schedule and the latest roster changes with our coverage hub.
The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with matchdays on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.
The Winter split came to an end on February 26, with G2 Esports lifting the trophy after a 3-0 victory over MAD Lions. In doing so, they also became the first team to qualify for MSI 2023, which will be held in London in May.
The winner of LEC Spring will automatically qualify for MSI’s playoff stage (by contrast, G2’s Winter victory only earned them a Play-In berth) and for the LEC Finals in Montpellier in August.
LEC Spring 2023: Stream
LEC Spring 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
LEC Spring 2023: Format and schedule
Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week span in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will advance to the next stage, a double-elimination group phase with two groups of four teams.
The group winners and runners-up from stage 2 will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.
Regular Season (March 11 — March 27)
Week 1 (March 11-13)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 11
|EXCEL vs Fnatic
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|BDS vs SK
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|MAD Lions vs Vitality
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Astralis vs KOI
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Heretics vs G2
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|March 12
|MAD Lions vs BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|EXCEL vs Vitality
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs SK
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 vs Astralis
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Heretics vs KOI
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|March 13
|BDS vs Heretics
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK vs Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|KOI vs MAD Lions
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 vs EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
LEC Spring 2023: Regular season standings
Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|–
|Astralis
|–
|–
|EXCEL
|–
|–
|Fnatic
|–
|–
|G2 Esports
|–
|–
|Heretics
|–
|–
|KOI
|–
|–
|MAD Lions
|–
|–
|SK Gaming
|–
|–
|Team BDS
|–
|–
|Vitality
|–
LEC Spring 2023: Teams & players
Most of the teams in the LEC will field the same roster from the Winter split, but there are a few cases of teams making small adjustments after a rough start to the year.
The most notable case is Fnatic, who will be changing two players after failing to make it past the first stage in the Winter split, according to recent reports. They are reportedly targetting academy duo Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz and Henk ‘Advienne’ Reijenga as their new top laner and support.
Vitality are also making waves in the transfer window as they are reportedly close to signing Fnatic’s benched AD Carry, Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, to replace Matúš ‘Neon’ Jakubčík.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Astralis
|Finn
|113
|LIDER *
|Kobbe
|JeongHoon
|EXCEL
|Odoamne
|Xerxe
|Vetheo
|Patrik
|LIMIT *
|Fnatic
|Oscarinin *
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Rekkles
|Advienne *
|G2 Esports
|Broken Blade
|Yike
|caPs
|Hans sama
|Mikyx
|MAD Lions
|Chasy
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|Carzzy
|Hylissang
|Team Heretics
|Evi
|Jankos
|Ruby
|Jackspektra
|Mersa
|KOI
|Szygenda
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Markoon
|Sertuss
|Exakick
|Doss
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo
|NUCLEARINT
|Crownshot
|Labrov
|Vitality
|Photon
|Bo
|Perkz
|Upset *
|Kaiser
Note: The asterisk next to a player indicates a potential transfer that has been reported on but has not been officially confirmed.