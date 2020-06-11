How to watch LEC & LCS 2020 Summer Split: Stream, schedule, more

Professional League of Legends is back, as the LEC and LCS return to action on the same weekend as the Summer Split, and perhaps more importantly the road to Worlds, kicks off with a bang.

While G2 Esports and Cloud9 were crowned as the kings of the region just two months ago, it feels like a long time since we've seen North America and Europe's biggest teams square of on Summoner's Rift, and LoL fans will be delighted to see action return as both competitions kick off together on Friday, June 12.

As always with Summer Splits in LoL, teams are not only fighting for dominance in their region, but also to book their place at the League of Legends World Championships, so with extra motivation to pull out all the stops, it's no surprise that hype is building ahead of the launch. On top of that, viewers will even be rewarded for tuning in, with drops enabled from Week 3 of both the LCS and LCK.

Streams

As always, LEC and LCS matches will all be broadcasted live on the official Riot Games Twitch channel, which you can view below.

The broadcasts will start with European action from the LEC, before transitioning into the LCS at the conclusion of their matches.

LEC Format & Week 1 Schedule

The League of Legends European Championship Summer Split follows the same format as the Spring, although of course there is even more on the line as teams stake their claim for a spot at Worlds.

The big news coming into this year's Summer Split is the decision to award an additional Worlds spot to Europe, meaning the top four teams at the end of Summer playoffs will qualify, giving them an extra place at the game's biggest tournament compared to their North American rivals. Superweeks are also back in Week 1 and 8, meaning we get three days of action.

As always, reigning MSI Champions G2 Esports come into Summer Split as the firm favorites to secure victory, however Fnatic, MAD Lions, Origen, and more will be eyeing the crown and a spot at Worlds 2020. Action kicks off on Friday, June 12 with the defending kings of Europe facing off against MAD Lions, and you can view the full schedule below.

Friday, June 12

Match PST EST BST G2 Esports vs MAD Lions 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Vitality vs Shalke 04 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Origen vs SK Gaming 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Rogue vs Excel 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Misfits vs Fnatic 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Saturday, June 13

Match PST EST GMT SK Gaming vs Shalke 04 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM Misfits vs Rogue 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM MAD Lions vs Excel 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Vitality vs Fnatic 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM G2 Esports vs Origen 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Sunday, June 14

Match PST EST GMT MAD Lions vs SK Gaming 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM Rogue vs Shalke 04 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Misfits vs Origen 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Vitality vs G2 Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Fnatic vs Excel 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

LCS Format & Week 1 Schedule

Directly following the LEC is the LCS, which also kicks off on June 12. While the LEC now has four Worlds spots, the North American league still has three, which means there will be plenty of competition as teams attempt to secure their place at the finals.

All eyes will be on TSM when action kicks off, with many interested to see how they fare with new star signing Doublelift, while Cloud9 will be hoping to emulate 2019's Team Liquid run of going back-to-back and winning both Splits.

Friday, June 12

Match PST EST GMT 100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM (Sat) FlyQuest vs Cloud9 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM (Sat)

Saturday, June 13

Match PST EST GMT Evil Geniuses vs Counter Logic Gaming 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM TSM vs Team Liquid 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM (Sun)

Sunday, June 14