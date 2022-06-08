How to watch LCS Summer 2022: Stream, schedule, results, teams

The LCS Summer split will kick off on June 17, with reigning champions Evil Geniuses returning from MSI 2022 with their tails between their legs after a quick 3-0 elimination in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the LCS’s return, with streams, schedules, and all final rosters.

The LCS Spring split saw the rise of rookie champions Evil Geniuses, who’ve gained international renown for their rookie talents Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Joonpyun and Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki. But there’s more to NA than just their MSI representatives, and the rest of the league will be hungry to prove that they’ve got what it takes to take EG down.

After being thoroughly humiliated in a 3-0 defeat by EG in the Spring finals, 100 Thieves have got a score to settle in Summer. And after one of their worst splits in recent memory, TSM have made roster changes to try and repair the damage done by their unsuccessful Spring run.

Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer 2022, including how to watch, current standings, and the latest schedule.

LCS Summer 2022: Stream

LCS Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LCS Summer 2022: Schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (June 17 — June 19)

Day Match PT ET BST June 17 Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM 100 Thieves vs TSM 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Immortals vs Team Liquid 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30AM Dignitas vs CLG 6:30PM 9:30PM 2:30AM June 18 Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Dignitas vs Team Liquid 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM TSM vs CLG 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Immortals vs FlyQuest 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM June 19 100 Thieves vs Dignitas 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Team Liquid vs Cloud9 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM CLG vs Golden Guardians 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM TSM vs Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Week 2 schedule (June 25 — June 26)

Day Match PT ET BST June 25 Dignitas vs Cloud9 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM 100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM TSM vs Team Liquid 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Evil Geniuses vs Immortals 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM FlyQuest vs CLG 5:30PM 8:30PM 1:30PM June 26 Golden Guardians vs TSM 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM Team Liquid vs FlyQuest 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM CLG vs Evil Geniuses 3:30PM 6:30PM 11:30PM Immortals vs Dignitas 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

LCS Summer 2022: Standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 100 Thieves 0-0 2 Cloud9 0-0 3 CLG 0-0 4 Dignitas 0-0 5 Evil Geniuses 0-0 6 FlyQuest 0-0 7 Golden Guardians 0-0 8 Immortals 0-0 9 Team Liquid 0-0 10 TSM 0-0

LCS Summer 2022: Teams & players

10 teams will take part in LCS Summer 2022. There haven’t been any major changes in the offseason, but a few teams have made some roster rejigs ahead of their chance to qualify for the 2022 World Championship, which will take place in cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico later this year.

The most notable reshuffles came from Cloud9, who role-swapped Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami back into the top lane and brought back legacy mid laner Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen.

You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.

