How to watch LCS Summer 2022: Stream, schedule, results, teams

The LCS Summer split will kick off on June 17, with reigning champions Evil Geniuses returning from MSI 2022 with their tails between their legs after a quick 3-0 elimination in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the LCS’s return, with streams, schedules, and all final rosters.
The LCS Spring split saw the rise of rookie champions Evil Geniuses, who’ve gained international renown for their rookie talents Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Joonpyun and Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki. But there’s more to NA than just their MSI representatives, and the rest of the league will be hungry to prove that they’ve got what it takes to take EG down.
Advertisement
After being thoroughly humiliated in a 3-0 defeat by EG in the Spring finals, 100 Thieves have got a score to settle in Summer. And after one of their worst splits in recent memory, TSM have made roster changes to try and repair the damage done by their unsuccessful Spring run.
Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Summer 2022, including how to watch, current standings, and the latest schedule.
Contents
LCS Summer 2022: Stream
LCS Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
Advertisement
LCS Summer 2022: Schedule & results
Week 1 schedule (June 17 — June 19)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 17
|Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|100 Thieves vs TSM
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Immortals vs Team Liquid
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30AM
|Dignitas vs CLG
|6:30PM
|9:30PM
|2:30AM
|June 18
|Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Dignitas vs Team Liquid
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|TSM vs CLG
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Immortals vs FlyQuest
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|June 19
|100 Thieves vs Dignitas
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Team Liquid vs Cloud9
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|CLG vs Golden Guardians
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|TSM vs Immortals
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Week 2 schedule (June 25 — June 26)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 25
|Dignitas vs Cloud9
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|TSM vs Team Liquid
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Immortals
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|FlyQuest vs CLG
|5:30PM
|8:30PM
|1:30PM
|June 26
|Golden Guardians vs TSM
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
|Team Liquid vs FlyQuest
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves
|2:30PM
|5:30PM
|10:30PM
|CLG vs Evil Geniuses
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|11:30PM
|Immortals vs Dignitas
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
LCS Summer 2022: Standings
Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|100 Thieves
|0-0
|2
|Cloud9
|0-0
|3
|CLG
|0-0
|4
|Dignitas
|0-0
|5
|Evil Geniuses
|0-0
|6
|FlyQuest
|0-0
|7
|Golden Guardians
|0-0
|8
|Immortals
|0-0
|9
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|10
|TSM
|0-0
LCS Summer 2022: Teams & players
10 teams will take part in LCS Summer 2022. There haven’t been any major changes in the offseason, but a few teams have made some roster rejigs ahead of their chance to qualify for the 2022 World Championship, which will take place in cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico later this year.
The most notable reshuffles came from Cloud9, who role-swapped Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami back into the top lane and brought back legacy mid laner Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen.
You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.
Advertisement
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday/Tenacity
|Closer
|Abbedagge
|FBI
|huh
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|Jensen
|Berserker
|Zven
|CLG
|Dhokla/Jenkins
|Contractz
|Palafox
|Luger
|Poome
|Dignitas
|Gamsu
|River
|Blue
|Neo
|Biofrost
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Inspired
|Jojopyun
|Danny
|Vulcan
|FlyQuest
|Kumo
|Josedeodo
|toucouille
|Johnsun
|aphromoo
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|Pridestalker
|Ablazeolive
|Stixxay
|Olleh
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Ken
|PowerOfEvil
|Arrow/Lost
|IgNar
|Team Liquid
|Bwipo
|Santorin
|Bjergsen
|Hans sama
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Huni
|Spica
|Maple
|Tactical
|Shenyi