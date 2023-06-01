How to watch Disguised vs Delta Fox LoL showmatch: Teams and stream

Disguised Toast’s LoL team is about to make its first appearance, taking on Delta Fox, a roster of former LCS pros. Here’s how you can tune in to the showmatch.

After weeks of suspense, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, the famous streamer and Offline TV member is finally about to reveal his League of Legends esports roster.

The team will compete in the North American Challengers League (NACL), the region’s second tier, along with nine other teams, including the academy rosters of three LCS franchises (Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest and Team Liquid).

The announcement will come amid a flurry of activity around the North American LoL ecosystem, with the start of the LCS Summer Split pushed back two weeks because of the threat of a player walkout.

With no LCS matches taking place on June 1, Disguised is looking to fill that void with a showmatch that is likely to draw in many viewers.

Disguised vs Delta Fox showmatch: Schedule and stream

The showmatch will take place on June 1 at 2 pm PT / 5pm ET. It’s unclear at this point how many games will be played and whether there will be any special rules in place.

Disguised Toast should be streaming the match on his Twitch channel, which we have embedded below, but there will be other viewing options as well. “All co-streams allowed,” Toast said.

This article will be updated as more information about co-streamers is announced.

Disguised vs Delta Fox showmatch: Teams

Disguised Toast has not yet announced his team, but reports claim that the creator has picked a lineup that includes three-fifths of the Cloud9 Challengers roster that won the Challengers Spring Split.

Delta Fox, a well-known name in the North American League of Legends scene, is jokingly described by Toast as the “The Best NA Dream Team”. It features five retired pro players and current streamers like Marcus ‘Dyrus’ Hill, Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani and Michael ‘Imaqtpie’ Santana.

Disguised team: (Reported)

Top : Aaron ‘FakeGod’ Lee

: Aaron ‘FakeGod’ Lee Jungle : Tomio ‘Tomio’ Chan

: Tomio ‘Tomio’ Chan Mid : Youngho ‘Young’ Choi

: Youngho ‘Young’ Choi AD Carry : Brandon ‘Meech’ Choi

: Brandon ‘Meech’ Choi Support: Tristan ‘Zeyzal’ Stidam

Delta Fox: