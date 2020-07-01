How to watch 100 Thieves' Gamers for Equality LoL tournament

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves has announced that they will be hosting three 'Gamers for Equality' events across different titles in partnership with CashApp, starting with a League of Legends tournament on July 1, which will feature stars such as Yassuo, TfBlade, and more. Here's everything you'll need to tune in to the action.

The Los Angeles based esports team initially revealed their plans to host a weekly tournament series on Call of Duty's battle royale title, Warzone, in support of racial equality starting June 18.

However, a dispute between 100 Thieves and Activision over the tournament's sponsor led to the series being postponed, forcing them to reschedule the event on a different title.

They have since announced that the $100,000 raised for the Gamers for Equality series would be split across three separate events, on League of Legends, Valorant, and Fortnite.

When does the 100 Thieves LoL tournament start?

While the Gamers for Equality Series is set to span from July 1 to July 15, the 100 Thieves League of Legends tournament is up first.

Viewers will be able to tune in to the event, which will begin broadcasting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST/ 9 PM CEST, on Wednesday, July 1.

Our @CashApp Gamers For Equality Tournament Series kicks off tomorrow at 12PM PT, starting with League of Legends!



Welcome our broadcast talent:

Host: @OvileeMay

Caster: @LiquidDominate

Caster: @dGon



Our very own @PapaSmithy will be joining for the Finals! #GamersForEquality pic.twitter.com/33JNWzAa70 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 30, 2020

How to watch the 100 Thieves League of Legends event

The tournament itself will be livestreamed on the 100 Thieves Twitch channel with popular League personalities such as Ovilee May, IWillDominate, Dgon, and PapaSmithy all confirmed to be part of the show's broadcast talent.

It is likely that each of the players involved in the event will also be streaming their point-of-view, on their individual channels, offering viewers plenty of choice in how they want to watch the action.

100 Thieves official Twitch stream

Who is playing?

While the full line-ups have not yet been confirmed by 100 Thieves, they have already announced their four captains for the event and it includes some of the MOBA's biggest streamers.

Yassuo, TfBlade, Trick2g, and Sanchovies have all been listed as the captains for the four teams involved and will likely be looking to put together some great LoL squads to win bragging rights over one another.

The full rosters for each team will likely be announced closer to the event.