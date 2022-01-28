How to get your League of Legends Year in Review for Season 11

With Season 12 kicking off, players can look back on their stats from last year with their League of Legends Year in Review. Here’s how you can find it, what’s included, and what it all means.

It’s one thing to flex your rank on someone in League, but what about some of the wacky stats? Sure, Challenges are around the corner, but your League of Legends Year in Review will capture some of the fun stats you might overlook.

Here’s how you can check your Year in Review for Season 11, and what stats you can look forward to flexing on your friends.

Advertisement

How to access your League of Legends Year in Review

The Year in Review isn’t out yet for League of Legends players, but it’s coming soon. To make sure you get it, you have to go into your Riot Account and make sure you’re getting emails from the developer by ticking the “Communication from Riot Games” box under communication preferences.

Once it goes live, you’ll see it in your email ⁠— not in-client. Be sure to double check your spam filter in case it’s gone to the trash once Riot starts sending out the emails!

📢[LoL] Year in Review is almost here! If you want to see your stats from last season and flex on your team, make sure you’re signed up for emails under ‘Communication Preferences'.https://t.co/3OXPRLmbY2 pic.twitter.com/OQoqznrc1U — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) January 27, 2022

What will be included in your League Year in Review?

Your League of Legends Year in Review will contain personal milestones you hit across the year, including the number of kills, deaths, and assists across the year.

Advertisement

However, it also compares how you performed in your main roles compared to everyone, and highlights some of your best games. There’ll likely be an honor breakdown too, and some fun things like what skins actually equal wins.

This is all going off previous League of Legends Year in Review posts though ⁠— it’s quite possible Riot changes it up to be more like the Valorant one. Regardless though, be sure to send it around to your friends and compare to see who is the best player in your group!