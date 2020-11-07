 How to get free League of Legends K/DA Icons with Twitch Prime Gaming - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

How to get free League of Legends K/DA Icons with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 7/Nov/2020 12:58

by Daniel Cleary
K/DA with Seraphine on stage
Riot Games / Twitch

Share

K/DA Twitch Prime

Riot Games is partnering with Twitch to release some exclusive League of Legends icons for Prime Gaming users, in celebration of K/DA’s new ‘ALL OUT’ EP. Here’s what you’ll need to claim these in-game rewards.

After a two-year hiatus, the League of Legends pop group K/DA finally returned with their “ALL OUT” EP on November 6, featuring the likes of TWICE, Madison Beer and more on their latest tracks.

To celebrate the group’s return, Riot has revealed that they will be giving away exclusive K/DA themed icons, with one featuring the latest League of Legends champion, Seraphine, after her debut on the EP.

League of Legends group K/DA album cover
Riot Games
K/DA has returned with a new album called “ALL OUT.”

Any League of Legends players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access these new rewards, and add the two unique in-game Icons to their Collection.

Before claiming these rewards you need to connect your Riot Games account to your Twitch account with an active Prime subscription. To link your accounts, you’ll need to follow the steps below.

How to link League account to Twitch Prime

  1. Log into your Riot Games account.
  2. Then, you’ll need to open twitch.tv and sign-in to your account.
  3. Once you have logged in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings.
  4. Find the Riot Games tab, press ‘Connect’, and then ‘Authorize’ to link your accounts.
  5. You should now be able to claim your K/DA Prime Gaming Icon Capsule.

How to get free League K/DA Icon Capsule

  1. With the rewards live from November 6, you’ll need to visit the League page on Twitch’s Prime Gaming website.
  2. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime Gaming subscription.
  3. Once you log in, click the ‘Claim Now’ button next to the ‘ League of Legends: K/DA Icon Capsule’ reward.
  4. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is worth noting that, unlike other Prime Gaming rewards, this League of Legends cosmetic bundle will not be available for a full month, and will expire on November 23.

As of now, a Mystery Skin Shard is also available to LoL players with Prime Gaming, with another two on the way in the coming weeks, so make sure to grab all of the rewards while they are available.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs respond to calls for more Legend “reworks” in Season 7

Published: 7/Nov/2020 11:18

by Daniel Cleary
Apex Legends characters
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn have revealed why some of the least-played or least-powerful Apex Legends characters, typically, do not receive massive ability overhauls or ‘reworks’ when the developers are looking to balance gameplay.

Following the release of Horizon in Season 7, there’s now a total of fifteen unique characters that players can choose between in the Legend Select stage, ahead of competing in the Apex Games.

Although each of these Legends has their own abilities and playstyle, it can be difficult to balance them all at once and, as a result, it usually leads to a few characters falling out of the meta for a short while.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is the latest character to be added in Apex Legends.

Apex devs will typically introduce small buffs throughout a season to help bring a struggling Legend up to par, but if any of the characters’ troubles persist across multiple seasons, fans often call for complete reworks to be considered. Mirage was one such Legend to receive a total rework.

During the Reddit AMA on November 6, which saw Apex Legends devs open up about changes with the battle pass, one player asked if Respawn had any plans for Legend reworks in Season 7.

Respawn Game Designer Daniel Klein responded, highlighting previous reworks and revealing that they often try to find other ways of balancing the Legends before adding anything that “meaningfully changes the play pattern of a character.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "We’re the team who brought you Horizon, Olympus, and the rest of Apex Legends Season 7 (yes, including the Battle Pass). Ask us anything!".

He followed up by explaining that reworks can dramatically change a Legend’s playstyle and that it often requires players to completely re-learn a character, “we try to avoid reworks whenever we can because they invalidate previous player learnings.”

“Reworks are a last resort for us: when it seems that there really is no other way to make the Legend either fun for the player or healthy for the rest of the game.” the Apex dev added.

Klein shared that they have also considered reworks for characters who do not live up to their potential, pointing at Lifeline’s passive rework to make her stronger as a Support Legend.

The senior game designer later revealed that many of the biggest changes, such as reworks and new Legend releases, are often saved until the start of each season, suggesting that the next rework would likely happen at the start of Season 8, if any characters require one at that time.