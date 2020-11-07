How to get free League of Legends K/DA Icons with Twitch Prime Gaming - Dexerto

Riot Games is partnering with Twitch to release some exclusive League of Legends icons for Prime Gaming users, in celebration of K/DA’s new ‘ALL OUT’ EP. Here’s what you’ll need to claim these in-game rewards.

After a two-year hiatus, the League of Legends pop group K/DA finally returned with their “ALL OUT” EP on November 6, featuring the likes of TWICE, Madison Beer and more on their latest tracks.

To celebrate the group’s return, Riot has revealed that they will be giving away exclusive K/DA themed icons, with one featuring the latest League of Legends champion, Seraphine, after her debut on the EP.

Any League of Legends players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access these new rewards, and add the two unique in-game Icons to their Collection.

Read More: LoL streamer Voyboy banned on Twitch and nobody knows why

Before claiming these rewards you need to connect your Riot Games account to your Twitch account with an active Prime subscription. To link your accounts, you’ll need to follow the steps below.

How to link League account to Twitch Prime

Log into your Riot Games account. Then, you’ll need to open twitch.tv and sign-in to your account. Once you have logged in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings. Find the Riot Games tab, press ‘Connect’, and then ‘Authorize’ to link your accounts. You should now be able to claim your K/DA Prime Gaming Icon Capsule.

The latest @KDA_MUSIC singles have been 🔥! You can show your love for the group with the #KDA Icons exclusive with #PrimeGaming 👑 Claim your icons at the link and display it on your @LeagueofLegends account https://t.co/BobPHuRyau pic.twitter.com/vTCn19qvq6 — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) November 6, 2020

How to get free League K/DA Icon Capsule

With the rewards live from November 6, you’ll need to visit the League page on Twitch’s Prime Gaming website. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime Gaming subscription. Once you log in, click the ‘Claim Now’ button next to the ‘ League of Legends: K/DA Icon Capsule’ reward. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is worth noting that, unlike other Prime Gaming rewards, this League of Legends cosmetic bundle will not be available for a full month, and will expire on November 23.

As of now, a Mystery Skin Shard is also available to LoL players with Prime Gaming, with another two on the way in the coming weeks, so make sure to grab all of the rewards while they are available.