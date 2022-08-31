Hecarim buffs in League of Legends push pony towards fighter identity

Riot developers have previewed the new Hecarim changes, targeted towards transforming the pony more into a bruiser rather than a pure front-line engager. The balancing provides more power to Hecarim’s Q, while decreasing the crowd control he brings in a team fight.

League of Legends evolves with every patch at a speed where not every champion is able to keep up with the fast-paced changes. Whether it’s because of their outdated play styles, bad synergy with items, or even lack of a proper play identity, some champions struggle to find relevance in the current meta.

Hecarim is a prime example of being in such a predicament, very much warranting buffs from Riot to help the poor pony see more play.

Riot is adding more power into Hecarim’s Rampage (Q), allowing him to stack it more thereby dealing more consistent damage. Hecarim also gains extra defensive stats from Spirit of the Dead (W), which should allow Hecarim to stay alive longer to deal his essential damage.

Riot Games Hecarim buffs look to increase his damage output while decreasing his engage.

To compensate, they’re removing power from Hecarim’s engage tools. Devastating Charge (E) deals less damage and pushes for less distance, while Onslaught of Shadows (R) fear duration was decreased.

In Riot’s words, they’re “pushing him to have more incentives to be a Fighter/Bruiser and less an assassin/full tank.”

Hecarim has been standing at rather low win rates across all ranks. From ranks platinum and higher, he’s got a measly 48.2% win rate. And the win rate decreases when going lower down the ranked ladder.

Many of the balance changes were directly implemented from ‘Dantes,’ a Hecarim main with more than 2 million champion points who plays League of Legends at a challenger level. He posted on Twitter with the proposed changes, many of which Riot took to heart and launched on the PBE.

The developers are still fine-tuning Hecarim’s kit — so expect some more nuanced changes as they receive play data.