German LoL streamer flies to Korea & hits top rank after epic 13-day solo queue climb

German League of Legends streamer, Agurin, just flew to Korea and hit rank one on LoL’s most competitive server in a monumental 13-day solo queue climb.

Korea is undoubtedly League of Legends‘ most competitive region as it’s in their ranked lobbies where future LCK stars are most often forged. Thus, to ascend to rank one in the toughest region is a true badge of honor, especially if you are a foreigner.

This very challenge is what various streamers and pros from Europe and North America decided to attempt in recent weeks as many have flown all the way to Korea just to grind the ranked ladder for the top position. Even if it means running into established LCK pros in the process.

And now, a German LoL streamer, Agurin, did the unthinkable. After a 13-day solo queue climb through the ranked ladder, he is officially the highest-ranked player in the Korean server.

The climb technically started on July 18, just three days after arriving in Seoul. Instead of starting on a Riot Games account which would already have access to ranked and preset MMR, Agurin started completely fresh.

Naturally, it only took him a few hours to reach the required Level 30 to play ranked. And on July 19 is where the true competitive grind started. In Agurin’s placement games, he was dropped into Emerald 4. Three days later on July 22, he reached Master.

On July 24, he then reached Grand Master, an incredible feat in just six days on the Korean server, though he wasn’t done there. The next day, he was on the Top 10 leaderboard at number two. However, even then he was still hundreds of LP away from first place. So he continued the grind.

On July 27, the German streamer was promoted to Challenger, but from there, the next few days were up-and-down for Agurin as he suffered a brutal 1-6 losing record before bouncing back. After days of grinding and queueing with his fellow streamers who also made the journey, the top spot was finally within reach.

On July 31, he hit rank one on the Korean LoL server. He played jungle and usually picked Jarvan IV, Nocturne, and Elise. In total, the streamer played 195 games of ranked and won 122 of them.

Despite Agurin achieving number one, many other streamers are still racing to claim the spot for themselves, even if only briefly. For now though, Agurin is still by far the highest-rated player in the race, with a whopping 804 LP.