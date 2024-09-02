Game-breaking LoL bug traps Clash teams in matches for hours

League of Legends ARAM clash was turned into a nightmare for some players after a game-breaking bug left many teams completely trapped in the mode for hours upon end.

League of Legends isn’t a stranger when it comes to bugs, from minor visual glitches all the way to dastardly game-breaking issues that completely wreck Riot’s hit MOBA. Most of the time these are pretty innocuous, as the worst they can do is make you lose a bit of LP.

Though it’s a different story when it comes to Clash, the in-game tournament mode in which players can purchase tickets to reap even greater rewards. This can result in you losing games, which can greatly diminish what you get at the end of the run.

And while the devs have been good at ensuring these tournaments run smoothly, for the most part, the most recent Clash weekend has proven to be a thorn in their side.

ARAM Clash is often a fun time for players, offering a slightly more casual experience as opposed to the full-blown intensity on Summoner’s Rift. You can still purchase a premium ticket for the mode, meaning you can get some fantastical rewards if you net enough wins.

That wasn’t the case on September 1 though, as every team who participated in the tournament was immediately trapped in their first game. Turns out, a nasty bug had cropped up, one that prevented towers and objectives from being targeted, meaning there was no way to progress through and destroy the enemy’s nexus. This meant that there was literally no way they could end the game.

A Rioter came forward to respond to the situation, explaining that they had canceled Clash for the day and were working on a fix with no ETA. This meant regions like OCE, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam were out of luck, and were not able to complete their matches.

It might’ve been a sad day for those looking to get some Clash rewards and dip out. Though it’s a different story for those who love experimenting with item builds, since the games themselves could not be completed, and only shut down seven hours after the match had originally started.