Game-breaking Ivern bug on LoL patch 13.11 prevents allies from attacking

It’s nothing new to have a champion be buggy when some new mechanics are released, but a pesky bug involving Ivern’s new W has the potential to break every ally’s abilities and make the game almost unwinnable for his team.

It’s no secret that League of Legends is a complex game that’s hard to get into. The fact that it’s got over 160 playable champions with tons of items to choose from, various gameplay mechanics, and other intricacies makes it a hard game to wrap your head around for most.

However, those intricacies are what makes League of Legends worth playing for many; complex item and champion interactions are a huge part of the title’s appeal.

That said, there are times where the implementation of new mechanics goes awry. One such instance has been Ivern’s newly buffed W on League patch 13.11 not working properly with allies, turning the damage augment on their basic attacks into them not being able to attack at all for the rest of the game.

Game-breaking LoL patch 13.11 Ivern bug causes frustration

Resident League of Legends bug hunter Vandiril has a track record of uncovering some very small and hard-to-find bugs that involve a very specific set of circumstances to trigger.

Though many bugs make the game work in ways it wasn’t intended to, they’re often rare or require a setup that almost never happens in a typical League of Legends match.

However, the newly discovered Ivern bug is legitimately game-breaking and extremely easy to replicate. This is one of the most impactful League bugs discovered in recent years.

Allies who attack while enhanced by the on-hit buff from Ivern’s new W have been having all their attacks either disabled, unusable, or partially usable with no actual effect when the ability fires. It’s not yet clear the extent to which this bug affects the entire League of Legends roster, but many characters are left unable to use their abilities after interacting with Ivern’s W.

Ivern was supposed to get some buffs, but these changes have inadvertently made him a detriment to his teammates.