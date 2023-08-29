Gabby Durden suddenly departs LCS broadcast ahead of 2024 season

Gabby Durden, formerly known as LeTigress, has revealed that she’s leaving the LCS broadcast behind in 2024 to pursue other endeavors.

Between the controversy that spawned from a monologue about TSM and her casting style being divisive in the community, Gabby Durden’s 2023 tenure with the LCS wasn’t easy for her. Backlash from the TSM monologue was so severe that she had to step away from the broadcast.

It got to the point where, despite having a great many achievements as an interviewer and broadcast talent, she would constantly get harassed by members of the community. Gabby spoke on this and much more, including the tragic circumstances that led her to not performing as she would have liked on the broadcast, in an exclusive interview with Dexerto earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, after a few years with the broadcast, Gabby has ultimately decided to step away.

Gabby Durden steps away from the LCS broadcast

Gabby, formerly known as LeTigress, has been working as a broadcaster for almost a decade. Between casting and hosting for several different esports titles, she earned her stripes and then some as one of the most seasoned hosts in the scene.

Her interviews with pro players have garnered some incredibly emotional responses from both players and audiences alike, like her interview with Blaber and Fudge following their 2022 Summer win where the entire crowd got involved with an MVP chant.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She’s certainly made her mark since joining in 2020, bringing her high level of energy to the desk and the stage that engaged both the players and audiences.

Article continues after ad

However, after 3 years of working with the team, she’s decided to take her leave and move on to other things.

“I have decided not to return to the LCS broadcast talent team in 2024. I’m not ready to give more details, but I wanted to share this with everyone now that the season is over.”

Article continues after ad

Gabby went on to thank the League of Legends esports community and assure people that she’s going to stay within the broadcast space while building on her blossoming career as a musician.

This was met with an outpouring of support from both fans and people who work in an around the broadcast, hoping her the best as she moves on to the next chapter.