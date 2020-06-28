G2 Perkz explains why he's taking a break from LEC

G2’s star mid-laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković announced on June 27 that he will go on a break from the LEC next weekend, citing issues dealing with stress.

The Croatian ADC had just finished a 25-minute rout of league-rivals Fnatic before going on Twitter to say he wouldn’t be appearing in the lineup for G2’s next outing on the Rift.

“I’ve been having a bit of a hard time dealing with stress so I will be taking a break from competing next week so it feels really good taking a break on a very high note,” he said.

I’m so happy we won today with good performance!



G2’s substitute ADC is Danish player Kristoffer ‘P1noy’ Pedersen, although G2 have yet to say that he will be subbing in. During Spring 2020, mid-laner Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther and Perkz swapped positions for the entire split.

His tweet comes weeks after he also shared the news of his father’s passing. In that same message, Perkz said that he was still planning to participate in the opening match of the LEC Summer 2020 split against MAD Lions, only three days after announcing his loss.

Earlier in the year, he spoke with InvenGlobal about player burnout and the intense workload they would typically go through during a regular season.

“Burnout also comes from your schedule, the way you decide to practice and live your life,” he said at the time. “I think in the past I had been overcompensating in my practice time and not taking care of myself and not having enough free time… In previous years, I was a little bit more stressed.”

The highs and lows of his packed schedule made him feel like he’d “been burned out for the past year and a half.” Fortunately, the seven-time LEC (formerly EU LCS) Champion said that he’s been “learning to balance it, being a little more relaxed” in 2020.

The 21-year-old is set to miss the Friday, July 3 match between G2 (4-3) and Misfits (4-3). The following day, G2 will face off against Excel Esports (2-5).

It’s unknown if next weekend’s games will be the only matches that Perkz sits out. He mentioned how he would be spending his time off, while also sounding enthusiastic about his team’s recent performance in the LEC.

“I will go home and enjoy some Croatian coast with my mother and brother. Really excited to vacation,” Perkz said, later adding. “Also, we are 4-0 being the Baron-less team. How nutty is that?”