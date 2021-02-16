G2 jungler Jankos reacts to surprising Twitch ban

G2 esports jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankoski was banned from Twitch out of nowhere on February 16, and no one is quite sure why.

Jankos is one of the most seasoned veterans on G2’s League of Legends squad. The jungler has been playing the game professionally since 2013 and has been with his current team for more than three years, since Dec. 2017.

As with most big-name LoL players, he also streams on Twitch – but out of nowhere on Tuesday, February 16, it was announced that Jankos had been temporarily banned.

Banned for 24h. I'll be back on Thursday 🥲 Reformed of course https://t.co/3t5oLdJYdI — Marcin Jankowski (@G2Jankos) February 16, 2021

When the news about the ban broke, no one seemed to know the exact reason it had happened – but like every other Twitch crackdown these days, copyrighted music was the first thing a lot of people pointed to as the potential reason.

Others suggested that it could have been an inadvertent violation of Twitch’s ToS, perhaps from a graphic YouTube thumbnail or some other image that broke the site’s rules during the stream.

Despite all of the speculation, not even the pro himself shared the answer as to why he wouldn’t be streaming, but did tell fans on Twitter that it would only be a 24-hour ban, stating the show would go on later in the week when the suspension was up.

“Banned for 24h,” Jankoski wrote on Twitter about an hour after the news broke. “I’ll be back on Thursday. Reformed of course.”

Dexerto has reached out to Jankos for an exact reason behind the ban, and we’ll update this article with any new information as soon as, or if, we hear anything back.

Just hours before the ban landed, rumors were flying that Janko wanted to make a change to the NA scene soon, and while he denied that was the case on Twitter, plenty of fans ran with the joke that the ban was actually Twitch themselves getting fed up with his Nidalee spears.

Whether or not the Pole actually heads to NA or not remains to be seen, but at least fans know he’ll be back on Twitch soon.