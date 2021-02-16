Logo
G2 jungler Jankos reacts to surprising Twitch ban

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:00

by Bill Cooney
Riot Games/G2 Esports

G2 Esports

G2 esports jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankoski was banned from Twitch out of nowhere on February 16, and no one is quite sure why.

Jankos is one of the most seasoned veterans on G2’s League of Legends squad. The jungler has been playing the game professionally since 2013 and has been with his current team for more than three years, since Dec. 2017.

As with most big-name LoL players, he also streams on Twitch – but out of nowhere on Tuesday, February 16, it was announced that Jankos had been temporarily banned.

When the news about the ban broke, no one seemed to know the exact reason it had happened – but like every other Twitch crackdown these days, copyrighted music was the first thing a lot of people pointed to as the potential reason.

Others suggested that it could have been an inadvertent violation of Twitch’s ToS, perhaps from a graphic YouTube thumbnail or some other image that broke the site’s rules during the stream.

Despite all of the speculation, not even the pro himself shared the answer as to why he wouldn’t be streaming, but did tell fans on Twitter that it would only be a 24-hour ban, stating the show would go on later in the week when the suspension was up.

Banned for 24h,” Jankoski wrote on Twitter about an hour after the news broke. “I’ll be back on Thursday. Reformed of course.”

Dexerto has reached out to Jankos for an exact reason behind the ban, and we’ll update this article with any new information as soon as, or if, we hear anything back.

Just hours before the ban landed, rumors were flying that Janko wanted to make a change to the NA scene soon, and while he denied that was the case on Twitter, plenty of fans ran with the joke that the ban was actually Twitch themselves getting fed up with his Nidalee spears.

Whether or not the Pole actually heads to NA or not remains to be seen, but at least fans know he’ll be back on Twitch soon.

Twitch streamer scares off robber after attempted break-in during livestream

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:50

by Michael Gwilliam
empirrre deals with robber during Twitch stream
Twitch/empirrre

Australian Twitch streamer Empirrre found himself in a terrifying situation during a live broadcast on February 16 when a robber tried to break into his home.

Twitch has been home to some pretty crazy incidents caught on stream, such as earthquakes, gunshots being fired, and even swatting. So, while robberies aren’t too out of the norm, they can certainly be scary.

Right before he was going to begin playing Super Seducer, one of Empirrre’s live-in mods, morak_iso, alerted him to get outside right away, prompting the streamer to take action.

After leaving for a moment to speak with the mod, Empirrre returned and whispered quietly, telling his viewers that someone was trying to break in.

Just as fast as he left the first time, the Twitch streamer dashed away, not to be seen until a few minutes later to explain what happened.

“We’re good. Just some dumb b*tch trying to open our front door,” he revealed. “She came back down the f**king street. We had knives and stuff because we live in a really bad area. Really, really, really bad area.”

According to Empirrre, his neighborhood has to contend with all sorts of drugs and break-ins living where he does, so people will often check front doors late at night by checking if they’re unlocked.

“They opened the front screen which made a noise and morak heard it,” he said, referring back to the comment made by the mod. “Had a knife ready for me. He was like, ‘someone’s trying to get into the house.’”

He further added that these type of incidents happen more often than people would think, but luckily they managed to catch the would-be robber after checking all the doors with knives in-hand.

After going out the front door, he noticed that spiderwebs had been broken, indicating someone had tried to open it. Down the road, the streamer and his mod saw a woman with her hoodie on walking quickly down the street.

“That f**king b*tch. She was trying to open house doors, dude,” he said. “You know what’s the funniest thing though? They opened the door, right. This is Australia for you, this is the one thing I don’t agree with. She comes into our house, right, we defend ourselves, we go to jail.”

Following this, the streamer went into a large rant about Australian laws regarding self-defense. In any case, on the bright side, no physical action had to be taken, but clearly, things could have gotten out of hand.