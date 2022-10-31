G2 close in on ex-Team Liquid star Hans Sama, according to report

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

G2 Esports are close to signing former Team Liquid AD Carry Steven ‘Hans Sama’ Liv to their League of Legends team, according to Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger.

The French player is currently a free agent after just 12 months with Team Liquid, who opted to rebuild their roster for 2023 after a disappointing year that saw the team fail to qualify for Worlds.

Hans Sama will be replacing Victor ‘Flakked’ Lirola, who has been heavily linked with the exit door at G2. The Spanish AD Carry was one of the three players that G2 signed for 2022, along with Sergen ‘BrokenBlade’ Çelik, and Raphaël ‘Targamas’ Crabbé.

According to Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger, Hans Sama’s status as a free agent drew interest from several teams in Europe, including MAD Lions, Vitality, Fnatic. In the end, he opted to join G2, who will be looking to return to winning ways after losing the LEC Summer title to Rogue.

At Worlds, G2 could not go beyond the group stage, which they finished with a 1-5 record. It was the team’s worst result at this event since 2017 after finishing at least top four every year between 2018 and 2020. (G2 did not qualify for Worlds in 2021.)

Shortly after returning from the event, G2 announced that they were moving on from Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski, ending a five-year association with the Polish jungler.

Returning to his roots

A move to G2 would mark a return to the LEC for Hans Sama, who burst onto the European scene in 2016 as part of Misfits Gaming.

He spent three years with the North American organization — during which he notably reached the playoffs at Worlds 2017 — before signing with Rogue for the 2020 season.

Riot Games Hans Sama attended Worlds in 2020 and 2021 with Rogue

It was with Rogue that Hans Sama cemented his credentials as one of Europe’s top AD Carries as he helped the team to back-to-back third-place finishes in LEC Summer. He also attended Worlds in both 2021 and 2022 before moving to Team Liquid, making the 1st All-Pro Team in LCS Spring.