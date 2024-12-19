G2 Caps weighs in on whether Los Ratones could be a good LEC team

Los Ratones, Caedrel’s League of Legends pro team, had a promising showing at the Red Bull: League of its Own event. Sure, T1’s players were off-roleing, but their coordination as a team combined with some very good scrim results have fans of Caedrel and the team’s streamers excited.

I asked Thebausffs himself about whether or not the streamer dream team could make it in the LEC, and he claimed that he’s already better than most LEC top laners. He has high hopes for what him and the rest of his teammates can do, which is why I was curious about how an LEC legend like G2 mid laner Caps thought they would perform if they were dropped into Europe’s tier 1 League.

Article continues after ad

When I broached the topic in an interview with him, he had a surprisingly in-depth answer on the topic and a lot of respect for Baus himself. But he also wasn’t sold on the idea that Los Ratones is LEC ready. At least, not yet.

Article continues after ad

Caps believes Los Ratones has potential

This interview took place directly after G2’s match against T1 at Red Bull: League of its Own, so the events of the match were still fresh on Caps’ mind. And, according to the star mid laner, he took some inspiration from Thebaus when he roleswapped to top lane in the show match.

Article continues after ad

“I mean, actually, I watched quite a lot of Los Ratones. I think they’re very fun to watch. It’s also been off-season there’s not as many games going on. And I think a lot of the scrims and the tournament they were playing in was quite fun. And obviously, I’ve always been a big fan of Baus in terms of like… I think his gameplay is quite fun.

“Today, when I was playing top lane, I was thinking about pulling out his top lane Kayn and doing the proxy farm. And instead I ended up with Trundle, which is a similar playstyle, you know? That was kind of also how the game went, a lot of 1v2s, 1v3s.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Caps did hesitate a bit when it came to talking about how they’d stack up to other pro teams, though. After a pause, he came up with this answer:

“I still think they have quite a way to go. I think top three LEC is optimistic. They do have some strong players, and I think that the Baus has been showing some good signs for sure. So it’s about if he gets time to practice, if he gets time to improve, and if he’s serious about it as well, right?

Article continues after ad

Red Bull Baus is an entertainer at heart. Can he keep that showmanship on the path to becoming a true LoL pro?

“That’s the thing. I don’t know how serious he is about pro play in general. Like, at the end of the day, I think he still wants to just entertain and do what’s funny. If he really wants to make his playstyle optimal for winning instead of maybe being fun to watch or play, then I think they could probably get like… I don’t know, I mean, I still think top three is like a bit optimistic, but I wouldn’t be super shocked by like top six or something.

Article continues after ad

“I think they have some good players on the team to be honest. For me, the question mark is both Velja and the Baus just catching up to everyone else and then the League in general.” Caps explained. “They would need to really step it up. But I think, potential wise, I could see it.”