Former TSM star Spica reportedly joining Flyquest

Spica is a key part of the TSM lineup and was named LCS MVP in 2021

Former TSM jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu is set to join FlyQuest for the 2023 season after three years with the organization, according to a report.

Spica is taking his jungling talents to another League of Legends Championship Series team in Flyquest, according to LEC Wooloo. The 21-year-old player has been with TSM for three years prior to leaving the organization on September 6.

Before TSM, Spica was a jungle on FOX Academy, the academy team for the now-defunct esports organization Echo Fox, and debuted professionally in the 2017 edition of NA Scouting Grounds.

FlyQuest is reportedly building a title contender under the leadership of former 100 Thieves LoL General Manager Christopher ‘PapaSmithy’ Smith, who is now the company’s Chief Gaming Officer.

The organization will reportedly field a roster consisting of former Evil Geniuses top laner Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young and former Team Liquid Academy support Bill ‘Eyla’ Nguyen, along with Spica.

Riot Games Spica wants to make good internationally after TSM’s disastrous Worlds 2020.

Spica was a bright spot for TSM in the 2022 season that saw the organization finish ninth and seventh across the spring and summer splits respectively. The young star also earned NA 1st All-Pro Team and the MVP award in 2021 summer split.

Spica has seen the highs and lows of TSM over his three years within the team. He was a part of the team’s 0-6 Group Stage appearance at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship and has won the LCS regular season and playoffs.

He was also within the team during its controversy-filled 2022 season which saw TSM’s developmental coach flee the country, multiple starting lineups and an investigation into the company’s CEO.

Spica, however, has avoided controversy and the bench his entire stint with TSM who gave him his start as a young prodigy in 2019.

The 2023 League of Legends offseason is ongoing as teams set deals in place for the next season of competition, so follow along with Dexerto.