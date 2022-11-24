Former LoL World Champion sentenced to prison time for drug trafficking

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Former League of Legends World Champion Kurtis ‘Toyz’ Lau has been sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison for the illegal sale and trafficking of marijuana in Taiwan.

League of Legends has been around for a long time, and its competitive history spans over a decade worth of international competition, with many players earning themselves the title of World Champion.

However, careers in esports don’t last forever. While some players move on to content creation or work directly with the company that made the game they competed in, others have to find a new route in life once their time as a pro player ends.

For Season 2 World Champion mid laner Kurtis ‘Toyz’ Lau, that new route has landed him in prison for trafficking drugs in Taiwan.

Former LoL World Champion faces jail time for drug trafficking

During his time as a pro player, Toyz was able to bring home the Season 2 World Championship with Taipei Assassins as their mid laner.

While he had mastery of many mid lane champions, he was particularly well-known for his play on Orianna. It was no surprise that he picked this champion to be the one that would get an in-game skin themed around Taipei Assassins to commemorate their victory, a skin that can be used to this day when playing that character.

Riot Games Taipei Assassins raising the trophy after winning Worlds in 2012

After winning Worlds, Toyz continued to play mid lane for a few years. He then transitioned to managerial, behind the scenes roles until ultimately retiring in 2019.

Following his career in esports, this former pro player has been arrested for trafficking marijuana in Taiwan. Yahoo News released a report detailing the crimes he was persecuted for.

He was ultimately convicted for committing 6 crimes (4 counts of completed second-degree drug trafficking and 2 counts of attempted drug trafficking), and has been sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison.