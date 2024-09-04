Former League of Legends coach jailed for over 4 years for child sex offenses

Former League of Legends coach Lorcan ‘Lorcz’ Elliott has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for multiple counts of sex offenses related to children.

The 25-year-old British coach admitted to 22 offenses and to having hundreds of inappropriate images of children. Elliott was charged on August 12.

He started his League of Legends coaching career in 2020 with local teams such as Nuclear Storm, London Esports, and NVision Esports. Elliot eventually worked his way into the esport’s second tier with Giants and its Academy team as an analyst and coach.

In late 2022, Elliot signed on as an analyst for FlyQuest’s Academy and eventually its Challengers team. He left the organization in November 2023 and has not coached for a team since.

Riot Games League of Legends is an esport played around the world by people of all ages.

The competitive League of Legends community condemned the former coach and analyst after the charges against him were made public. Jake ‘DonJake’ Morley, the co-owner of a British League team, spoke about interacting with Elliot in the years leading up to his arrest.

“Known this guy for over 5 years, went to dinner with him with a group of UK esports people. Used to play games with him years and years ago. Such a mind-f**k,” he said on social media.

Michael ‘Veteran’ Archer, a League of Legends analyst and streamer, also confirmed Elliot had deep roots in the scene.

“Just to pre-empt anybody about to slam a ‘wait for the results of the trial’ or whatever, but Lorcz himself is not actively denying it. He admits it and says he’s been seeking help today.”

“This happened, almost everybody in the UK scene has had contact with him at some point,” he said on August 14 on social media.

The Judge who handed down the sentence on September 4 said the former League of Legends coach was guilty of “foul online behavior” that parents often fear their children will stumble onto, according to BBC.