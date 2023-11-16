Former G2 support player Wadid acknowledges he had ”too much ego” during his career

Kim ‘Wadid’ Bae-in posted a video on social media saying he is ready to return to League of Legends, and that he learned a lot about himself during his mandatory military service.

Wadid is a journeyman support player who is best known for his time with G2 Esports in 2018. With that team, Wadid placed top four at the League of Legends World Championship.

After his stint with G2, Wadid signed with Rogue, and then traveled across the pond to play for FlyQuest in the LCS in 2019. The player then transitioned into an analyst and color caster for the LCK before returning as a player with the Latin American team All Knights in 2021.

Wadid retired from pro play that year, citing a decline in his skills and health issues. He then spent time in the South Korean military, fulfilling his mandatory service for his country. He had acquired a massive following from his playing and casting days and occasionally posted to social media about his service, and to comment on pro matches.

The Korean player posted a video on social media on November 16 saying that he has completed his service and is ready to return after learning much about himself.

Wadid announces return, reflects on pro play days

Wadid has been self-reflective online before, posting a statement about his time in the military back in October 2023. He said at that time that he was “self-centered and emotional” before enlisting.

In this new video, Wadid reiterated some of the same points and also honed in on his temperament during his time as a pro League player.

“I’ve been overflowing with confidence since my pro player days. Too much ego, I would say. It went to the point where I seemed to have fallen into complacency. Of course, the mindset that I can do anything clearly resulted in a good way, sometimes. But looking back now, I realized that such behaviors of mine were too selfish,” he said.

Wadid did not say whether he plans to return as a coach or player this time around, but his bio on X says he is a free agent and has completed his military service. However, the former caster and player may find it hard to return to League esports, at least in South Korea, as he admitted to account sharing in 2022.