Former G2 support Mikyx teamless for 2022 season despite buyout being lowered

G2 benched support Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle is without a team for the 2022 Spring Split despite his contract buyout being substantially lowered.

Following G2’s disappointing 2021 season, CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez announced it was time to rebuild the roster in hopes of being the kings of Europe once again.

Part of that plan didn’t include support player Mikyx, who had spent three years with the organization and won multiple titles for them.

According to esports journalist Pablo ‘Bloop’ Suárez, his contact buyout was set at 1.500.000€ (around $1.7 million) and was lowered throughout the offseason. But the star was unable to find a team for 2022.

Didn't find a team for 2022 spring but at least I will be streaming more often now! 😎 — Mihael Mehle (@G2Mikyx) December 6, 2021

Mikyx teamless for LEC Spring 2022

On his Twitter, Mikyx revealed that he will not be competing in the upcoming spring as he did not find a team. The Slovenian support added that he plans to stream “more often.”

After an unsuccessful year, G2 decided to part ways with three of their starting players, leaving Mikyx searching for a new home.

His contract buyout was set at an astronomically high price, but according to Ocelote, it had been lowered to 250.000€ (around $282k) by the end of the offseason.

we lowered price three weeks ago to 250,000€ but could not find anything hopefully we can find something nice for him for Summer Split https://t.co/mJOikm9fY4 — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) December 6, 2021

In typical G2 fashion, Mikyx sarcastically replied to the founder’s tweet saying “Wow, thanks bro!”

G2 CEO and Mikyx clash over botched offseason transfer

Ocelote informed fans that the org did everything they could to help find a new home for him and even had talks with over five Western teams.

in the process between the initial 1.5M request, the very quick drop to 500k (by first days of November) & the subsequent final drop to 250k, we gathered interest from 5+ western orgs, which Miky did not show interest in nor entertained we did all we could and have peace of mind — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) December 6, 2021

G2 supposedly cut his buyout by two-thirds within days of the offseason starting before dropping it to its final price and had at least five teams interested.

The CEO claims that there were opportunities but Mikyx didn’t entertain them. Carlos also confirmed that there were both LEC and LCS teams that showed interest.

As for the 23-year-old Slovenia international, he had a hard time coming to grips with Ocelote’s explanation.

“I don’t think things communicated to me during the offseason align with this,” Mikyx said.

that's a straight lie we have dozens of G2 employees with visibility on all off season dealings all interest in full was communicated to your agent, who responded that you were not interested in any of those opportunities you should be honest and stop going for brownie points — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) December 6, 2021

That’s when Carlos laid out his side of the negotiations, calling his former player’s interpretation of transfer talks a “straight lie.”

“That’s a straight lie,” Ocelote began. “We have dozens of G2 employees with visibility on all off season dealings.

“All interest in full was communicated to your agent, who responded that you were not interested in any of those opportunities. You should be honest and stop going for brownie points.”

Mikyx’s thee-year tenure with G2 was highlighted by four LEC titles, an MSI Championship, and a Worlds Final appearance. For now, Mikyx will stream and keep his eyes peeled for any opportunities that may come his way to compete in the 2022 Summer Split.