Former CDL director Jackie Felling takes over as LCS Commissioner

Riot Games have named Jackie Felling as the new League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Commissioner and Head of North American LoL Esports.

Felling was formerly the Director of Product for the Call of Duty League after her time as product lead for the Overwatch League and global esports head for Gears of War. She will take up the LCS as interim Commissioner Chris Greeley moves to Riot’s Head of Esports for NA and OCE.

“It would be easy to be intimidated by the challenge of leading the LCS product with its decade-plus history, passionate fans, engaged owners, and high expectations for North America,” she said. “But instead I feel genuinely excited to listen and learn and take time to understand what this ecosystem needs and wants.”

Advertisement

I am thrilled to share that I have joined Riot Games as the Head of North American League of Legends Esports and the LCS Commissioner. This opportunity couldn’t be more exciting for me. When considering my next move, I knew I… (More): https://t.co/HFHjWqs4sb 🚨 Announcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ZRwYYmvPF — JackieFelling (@JackFellingX) February 15, 2022

During LCS 2022, Felling will use the Spring Split to get acclimated to the LoL landscape and will be fully immersed in her new role in time for the Summer Split.

This story is developing…