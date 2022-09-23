Fnatic’s roster in doubt for Worlds after players fall ill

Ahead of Fnatic’s Worlds 2022 run, ADC Upset and Support Hylissang may not be able to compete.

Fnatic’s path to Worlds 2022 hasn’t been an easy one. After almost getting knocked out of Playoffs contention in the regular season and having to play their way to the top through the lower bracket, they locked in a Worlds spot.

Their struggles continue now that Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp and Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov now may not be able to compete. On top of that, since Fnatic have are in the Play-Ins stage, they have to play through Worlds from the very beginning.

Upset and Hylissang test positive before Worlds 2022

The news of Upset and Hylissang’s condition came on September 23, 2022, six days before Fnatic’s first scheduled games in the Play-Ins stage on September 29.

According to the announcement tweet from Fnatic, they are “working closely with Riot” and “doing absolutely everything within our power to ensure our team arrives safely”.

Additionally, the announcement clarifies that both Upset and Hylissang are “feeling okay” despite the diagnosis.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fnatic had players miss an international event. Back at MSI 2021, Fnatic had to sub in Bean for Upset due to circumstances in Upset’s personal life.

Louis ‘Bean’ Schmitz is currently playing for Fnatic TQ, a minor region team. He could be possible option for a substitute along with support player Rúben ‘Rhuckz’ Barbosa.

Analyst, streamer, and former pro player Caedrel pointed out there may be another possible solution here.

While it isn’t confirmed, it’s possible that Fnatic could strike a deal with another organization to loan out their bot lane. Caedrel’s speculation is not confirmed as of yet, but it would open up their possibilities.

Fnatic will “provide updates as we receive them in the following days.” It is yet unclear who Fnatic will field for Worlds 2022. This isn’t the only recent trouble for Fnatic, either, as Upset revealed they haven’t been scrimming to practice for Worlds.