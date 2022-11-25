Fnatic part ways with longtime LoL player Hylissang

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Hylissang has long been one of the LEC’s most exciting players, but this split he’s shown an unprecedented level of consistency.

Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov, who has been linked with MAD Lions, is officially out of Fnatic, the UK-based organization has announced.

The announcement officially brings an end to Hylissang’s long association with Fnatic, whom he joined in 2017 from Unicorns of Love.

During his time under Fnatic, Hylissang won two EU LCS titles, both in 2018, the year when the team also reached the final of the World Championship. He made the All-Pro teams in eight of the ten splits in which he played for Fnatic, including three in the first team.

“It’s always hard to say goodbye to players like Hyli,” Fnatic team director Javi ‘Dardo’ Zafra said. “As a staple of the roster for the last few years, Hyli has brought a lot during his time here and remains an extremely unique and skillful talent with a lot to give.

“More than that, he is one of the most lovely players I’ve had the privilege of working with, a true professional both in and out of the game. We’re extremely proud to have had him in Fnatic, to see him grow and form his legacy as one of EU’s best. We wish him all the best going forward and thank him for all his efforts here in the Black and Orange.”

Who will Fnatic sign?

Fnatic will reportedly promote academy support Rúben ‘rhuckz’ Barbosa to the main team to fill the vacant spot in the starting lineup. The 26-year-old played two games for Fnatic at the recent World Championship after Hylissang returned a positive test, helping the team to beat Evil Geniuses and Chiefs in the Play-In Stage.

Fnatic have also been linked with Swedish AD Carry Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, who spent the 2022 season with LFL side Karmine Corp. The move would mark Rekkles’ return to Fnatic after he enjoyed six fruitful years with the team between 2013 and 2020.

Ingrid Muhlenbrock/Riot Games rhuckz (right) is expected to be Fnatic’s new starting support

As for Hylissang, the Bulgarian is expected to continue his career on MAD Lions, where he will partner Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság in the bot lane. The Czech AD Carry officially returned to MAD Lions on November 24 after just a year with Team Vitality.

Keep up to date with all the transfer activity in LCS and LEC with our free agency live tracker.

