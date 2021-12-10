Fnatic announce 2022 LEC roster: Wunder, Razork, and Humanoid join

Fnatic have announced their complete LEC roster for the 2022 Spring split via a very unconventional method. The entire roster was posted to the Fnatic social media account in the form of a TwitLonger, revealing three new players have joined their ranks for 2022.

Rostermania is in full swing in the LEC, and on November 10 fans finally got a look at the long-awaited 2022 roster for Fnatic. Earlier this offseason, Fnatic confirmed they would be parting ways with top laner Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane, jungler Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau, and mid laner Yasin ‘Nisqy’ Dinçer.

The moves came after a poor showing by Fnatic at the 2021 World championship, in which AD Carry Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp was forced to return home due to an undisclosed familial issue. The team departed the tournament in the group stage with a 1-5 record.

Their announcement today came in the unconventional format of a TwitLonger, which simply stated the players’ names. However, the organization followed the announcement up with a video on Twitter.

BREAKING: FNATIC LEAK ENTIRE 2022 LEC ROSTER Read all about it: https://t.co/s7tNz3qhTC pic.twitter.com/9qe4bJiYfJ — FNATIC (@FNATIC) December 10, 2021

The new Fnatic roster sees them going for star power across the map. They retained their bottom lane duo of Upset and Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov from 2021. The duo performed well throughout the year, with Upset in particular showing standout performances even in Fnatic’s periods of domestic underperformance.

Towards the top side of the map, the team have managed to acquire a collection of heavy hitters from the LEC. Their top laner is none other than Martin ‘Wunder’ Hanssen, fan favorite ex-G2 player and one of the team’s two Worlds finalists.

Their new jungler is Iván ‘Razork’ Martín Díaz, ex-jungler for Misfits gaming. Razork joins as one of the roster’s youngest players, and winner of the Rookie of the Split award for Spring 2020.

Rounding out the top side trio is mid laner Marek ‘Humanoid’ Brázda, two-time LEC champion with the MAD Lions.

Fnatic 2022 LEC roster