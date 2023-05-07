Fnatic and KOI reported to be trading support players in LEC roster shuffle

It’s been reported that Trymbi and Advienne will be swapping teams ahead of the LEC Summer Split, with Trymbi headed to Fnatic and Advienne headed to KOI in an unexpected set of roster moves.

The LEC off-season has been a messy one, with some high-profile rosters reported to be breaking up and a player as high profile as Rekkles announcing a role swap. This is no surprise considering teams like Fnatic, Heretics, and KOI didn’t finish nearly as high in the standings as they’re used to in the LEC Spring Split.

With Astralis and SK Gaming being higher than they’ve been in the standings for years, teams that are used to being at the top have been making big changes to try and keep up.

That makes it all the more strange for KOI and Fnatic to have reportedly swapped supports, with Henk ‘Advienne’ Reijenga being acquired by KOI and Adrian ‘Trymbi’ Trybus going to Fnatic.

Fnatic reportedly trade Advienne out for Trymbi in roster barter

Neither KOI nor Fnatic seemed particularly happy with the way the Spring Split finished. Fnatic went from a ninth place in Winter to eighth, which isn’t exactly a massive improvement. Meanwhile, KOI finished in sixth in Spring, a downfall compared to their third place playoffs finish in the previous split.

With both teams below where they’d want to be, fans are a bit confused by reports that Advienne and Trymbi are effectively being traded.

A report from blix.gg initially stated that Advienne would be headed to KOI, leaving longtime fans of KOI’s support player wondering where he’d end up. A consecutive report from blix then revealed that Trymbi’s destination is likely to be Fnatic.

Advienne swapping teams after just one split on Fnatic’s LEC roster makes that a quick transition, but Trymbi has been with his teammates on KOI for a long time. He was the starting support on Rogue for two years before sticking with the team through KOI’s acquisition of their team, making this the first move for this player in a while.

Considering KOI’s recent identity as a team has revolved around the bot lane and the strength of Markos ‘Comp’ Stamkopoulos, it’s hard to say how this change will affect KOI going forward.

As for Fnatic, it’s been reported that Oh ‘Noah’ Hyeon-taek is most likely to be taking up the ADC mantle now that Rekkles is out. Fnatic’s bot lane will be very different headed into the Summer Split no matter what, but whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.