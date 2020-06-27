Febiven: How Misfits are turning key calls into LEC wins

The first stages of the LEC Summer 2020 split finds Misfits fighting for a spot near the top of the table, and Fabian ‘FEBIVEN’ Diepstraten described the shotcalling he’s been working on to keep them in the hunt for first place.

European teams are at each other’s throats since a slow start from typical top-dogs, Fnatic and G2, has given the early weeks of the league much more importance.

Keeping a team’s composure during a game starts in the laning phase and quickly shifts into key macro decisions. It’s here where the pressure to make a call can mount for Misfits and where FEBIVEN tends to activate.

“I’m definitely getting more comfortable, taking responsibility [for important calls] just because I have to,” FEBIVEN said. “I don’t really have another option, and it’s going to be key to our wins.”

There’s a lot that rides in these split-second judgement calls. For the 4-3 Misfits, it’s been a work in progress.

“If my call goes wrong, of course people are going to get frustrated but you don’t want to be in a place where no one is making calls and end up doing nothing,” he said.

Riding a three-match win streak to get to a positive record, FEBIVEN and the rest of the Misfits squad still have more to iron out.

Their biggest test has yet to come as they face off against a G2 side who is looking to spark life back into their split. Misfits and G2 will hit the Rift on Friday, June 3 at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 9:00 PM BST.