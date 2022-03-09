Evil Geniuses star rookie jojopyun wins inaugural LoL Champions Queue split

Evil Geniuses star rookie Joseph ‘jojopyun’ Joon-pyun finished the inaugural League of Legends Champions Queue split in the top spot, running away with the $12,000 prize.

Champions Queue has been hailed by some as the savior of North American solo queue, and a new kid on the block is taking the reins.

Jojopyun took home the first Champions Queue split with 885 LP, almost 100 points clear of Golden Guardians’ Kim ‘Olleh’ Joo-sung in second.

Notable LCS entries on the top 10 shortlist also include Cloud9’s Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen (5th) and FlyQuest’s Colin ‘Kumo’ Zhao (9th).

Though there will be five more CQ splits this season, jojopyun’s 1st-place finish is another milestone for the outspoken rookie in his impressive debut year.

Jojopyun wins first Champions Queue split

With the conclusion of the split on March 8, jojopyun ended the Champions Queue Spring split with 885 LP and 50 season points to his name.

Though there will be a greater prize to claim for consistent top finishes, Riot will award him with $12K along with prizes for the rest of the Top 10 players.

The standalone achievement is another feather in jojo’s cap after making a splash in the preseason Lock In tourney. His brazen trash talk and moxie have been capturing fans’ attention and achievements like this are keeping him in the spotlight.

Also, gj to Kaori and Srtty for grinding so hard this split to maintain such high WR (both top 3 in their roles) over so many games. … apologies to any ADC who had the "good fortune" to play with Jojo's Yuumi or Thresh over the last week. — Peter Dun (@pcdv8r) March 8, 2022

EG head coach Peter Dun was impressed with his rising star as the org’s gamble on the former Fortnite player continues to pay off.

“Thank you Riot Games for helping to incentivize our players to grind solo queue through CQ and paying them a performance bonus to do so,” he said.

LoL Champions Queue Spring results