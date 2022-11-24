Evil Geniuses finalize LCS roster with 100 Thieves duo

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

In news that was surprising to pretty much nobody, it turns out Ssumday is just as good as he’s always been.

Evil Geniuses have confirmed the signings of top laner Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho and AD carry Victor ‘FBI’ Huang, both from 100 Thieves.

The announcement means that Evil Geniuses have their LCS roster locked and loaded for 2023, with the two new arrivals linking up with jungler Kacper ‘Inspired’ Słoma, mid laner Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Pyun and support Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme in the starting lineup.

Ssumday will step into the shoes of Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young, who has been linked with FlyQuest, while FBI will seize the vacant spot in the botlane, which was filled by Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki and Muhammed ‘Kaori’ Hasan Şentürk in 2022.

Kaori has been tipped to return to Europe to play for LFL side Karmine Corp. Danny, who played an integral role in Evil Geniuses’ LCS Spring title, has been out of action for three months due to mental health issues but will still be part of the roster in 2023, according to CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson.

With Ssumday’s signing, Evil Geniuses have the entire LCS 2022 first All-Pro Team in their ranks. FBI was part of the third All-Pro team, behind Danny and Cloud9’s Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol.

Evil Geniuses are the second LCS side to finalize their roster for 2023 after Golden Guardians, who signed Kim ‘Gori’ Tae-woo and Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun in the off-season. In the coming days and weeks, more teams are expected to make announcements about their lineups for the next year of competitive League.

Evil Geniuses LCS roster:

Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho

Kacper ‘Inspired’ Słoma

Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Pyun

Victor ‘FBI’ Huang

Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme

Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki (inactive)

Keep up to date with all the transfer activity in LCS and LEC with our free agency live tracker.