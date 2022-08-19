Evil Geniuses almost swept the 2022 LCS Summer All-Pro Team voting

With the Summer split coming to an end, the LCS Summer 2022 All-Pro teams have been confirmed, following votes from players, the media, and Riot staff – with four Evil Geniuses players claiming spots on the first squad.

This trend of complete domination has landed most of Evil Geniuses’ players on the first all-pro team. Most of them.

These All-Pro teams were voted on by a panel of players, Riot employees, and a select few journalists in order to determine who the experts think are the best players from this split. And, despite having a completely different panel of judges and a very different set of teams, the LEC and LCS’s All-Pro teams have a lot in common.

Everyone on Evil Geniuses except for Impact made the first All-Pro team, with 100 Thieves’ Ssumday managing to edge him out and be named the best top laner in the league.

There are a lot of parallels to be drawn here considering the 2022 Summer LEC All-Pro vote had a similar dynamic, with everyone except MAD Lion’s top laner making the first All-Pro team.

A clear top 3 teams

That said, Evil Geniuses have earned their places, and Impact still took his place on the second All-Pro team. A more than respectable placement for this veteran top laner.

100 Thieves and Team Liquid both had four representatives between the second and third LCS Summer 2022 All-Pro teams, with only 100 Thieves’ mid laner, Abbedagge, and Team Liquid’s ADC, Hans sama, absent.

FlyQuest’s toucouille made it on the third LCS Summer 2022 All-Pro team, and Cloud9’s Berserker made it on the second all pro team. These two were both standout players on their teams, and were responsible for many of their teams’ biggest wins in Summer.

Other than those outliers, though, these All-Pro teams mostly represent the top 3 teams in the LCS in the public eye. Here are the all the LCS Summer 2022 All-Pro teams:

LCS Summer 2022 All-Pro Teams

First LCS Summer All-Pro Team

Top: Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho

Jungle: Kacper ‘Inspired’ Słoma

Mid: Joseph ‘jojopyun’ Joon Pyun

ADC: Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki

Support: Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme

Second LCS Summer All-Pro Team

Top: Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young

Jungle: Can ‘Closer’ Çelik

Mid: Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg

ADC: Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol

Support: Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in

Third LCS Summer All-Pro Team