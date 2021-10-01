The next League of Legends champion, a new AD carry from Runetera’s polluted twin undercity Zaun, is on his way ⁠— here’s everything we know about the latest LoL character set to join the Summoner’s Rift roster early next year.

So, are you ready to “ride the lightning” in Season 12 summoner?

Riot Games has finally lifted the lid on the next League of Legends champion ⁠— at least, a sneak peek to whet the appetite ⁠— and it’s looking like a sizzling release. Gone are the days of the Ruination storyline, along with themed releases like Viego, Gwen, and Akshan; say hello to the new Arcane characters now.

LoL’s one hundred and fifty-eight playable champ, known only as the ‘Zaun ADC’ for now, was recently teased in Arcane’s Netflix trailer before Riot lifted the lid on several small details relating to the MOBA’s upcoming marksman.

Here’s everything we know about League of Legends champion 158, including an expected release date, early ability leaks, what they look like, and more.

Who is the new Zaun marksman?

Right now, little is known about the new LoL champion.

The major reason for that mystery is the character’s appearance in the Arcane Netflix trailer only shows them masked. We do see the new champion in action; skyboarding across Zaun, and fighting sisters Jinx and Vi with green electric attacks.

Considering the iconic sisters get into trouble with the Zaun underworld, it’s likely this new marksman is a hired warrior working for the city’s Chembarons.

According to the recently revealed LoL champion roadmap, the latest League of Legends character will boast hefty helpings of “sparky determination.” On top of that, they may well be hiding more under their mask than meets the eye too.

Dexerto expects this character to have a similar personality to Apex Legends’ Octane. They will always be raring to go and fuelled by Zaun energy.

New League champion’s abilities

There’s been no official Zaun ADC abilities revealed just yet. Riot Games devs have given us a sneak peek at the direction this “amped” character will take, however. According to Riot’s latest League of Legends roadmap, the newest marksman will be bringing “the feeling of a shooter game” to the Rift.

This suggests plenty of gun-based attacks. There will also be dashes (yep, we’re back on that train) and some kind of build-up ultimate that explodes.

The roadmap reads, “The new League of Legends bot lane marksman has been charging up and is rearing to finally get on Summoner’s Rift.

“We wanted to create a kinetic marksman who’s always on the move, pulsing with sparky determination. A champ who plays the game at a machine-gun pace and brings the feeling of a shooter game to the roster.

“We also really wanted to explore more unique basic attack concepts in League.”

The roadmap rounded out the leaks with a hype-up. “I’m getting amped just thinking about it. If you are too, get ready for a hyper new champ next year.”

Leaked Zaun ADC release date

We may see the new Zaun champion star in Netflix’s upcoming Arcane series, but their actual Summoner’s Rift arrival will, unfortunately, be a little further down the road.

According to Riot’s lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mirales, the new Runeterra character was originally slated for a late 2021 release to tie into Arcane’s premiere event, but “development changes” has since pushed that timeframe back. The changes will see Riot “stay true” to their plans at the expense of a 2021 release.

Because of these tweaks in production, the Zaun ADC will now be released “early next year.” This will likely be in the first handful of patches in Season 12.