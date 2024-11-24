Everything we know about Viktor’s LoL rework: Release date, abilities & more

With Arcane Season 2 having wrapped up, it’s clear that Viktor’s character in the show is very different from what we have in League of Legends. However, data miners have dug up files on the PBE indicating that he’ll get a full visual and gameplay rework.

Arcane is a TV show good enough to have a lasting impact on its source material, and Riot is fully leaning into it for League of Legends. Additionally, more TV shows are set to take place in the universe.

For those who have seen the show, you’ll know that his final form keeps the bizarre third arm laser Viktor’s got, a callback to his LoL design. But pretty much every other part of his character is unrecognizable.

As datamining from the PBE (Public Beta Environment) has revealed, it won’t be that way for long. Riot already confirmed that there’d be an Arcane VGU (visual gameplay update), and Viktor’s the one. LoL in general has big plans for 2025, but Viktor will be coming out before then.

But what do we know about Viktor’s rework?

Viktor’s LoL rework explained

News of this rework came via those who datamined the files and found some lines of code and key art for his update. He’ll be joining the roster a bit earlier than Mel Medarda, but both are set to come over to LoL from Arcane.

Leaked images of an upcoming TFT update have revealed both their character models, though they’re in TFT rather than LoL proper.

Their character models should look very similar to what their final League of Legends versions will be, though. Viktor is also set to get a Legendary skin based on Arcane, which is part of why his model looks a bit different from his final form in the show.

As for how we know the leaks are real, here’s the proof.

These leaks from November 5 display parts of the show like Viktor’s final transformation that weren’t even publicly available before Arcane’s final act released. Additionally, his ability effects seem to be themed around corrupted Hextech, bringing him closer to his depiction in the show.

Outside of that, though, we don’t know much about him. It’s safe to assume his laser will be sticking around in some capacity, but every other part of his kit is up in the air as to how close it’ll be to his prior iteration.

According to League of Leaks, we won’t have to wait long. Viktor’s VGU is set to release on December 11.

That’s all we know about Viktor’s glorious evolution for now, but we’ll update when more information is made publicly available.