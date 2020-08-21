Everything we know about League champion Samira: abilities, release date

Noxian marksman Samira is set to become the 151st League of Legends champ as early as next month, according to insider leaks. Here's everything we know about the heroine that's "dressed to kill," including her "jaw-dropping" abilities, possible patch release date, and more.

‘Tis the season for LoL leaks, it seems. Last month, whispers of a new champ began to take the community by storm. First, an easter egg was found on Patch 10.16, and mentions of a mysterious character, “Samira,” were discovered on the PBE.

Advertisement

These leaks and rumors, coupled with Riot’s June update that teased a new AD carry coming in Season 10, seem to point to one thing; League’s 151st champion will be joining the roster a little sooner than anyone expected.

League champion 151 “dressed to kill”

We now have a good idea what the possible ADC might look like too, thanks to new insider leaks from the same Brazilian source, Streamie, who leaked Yone’s possible arrival nearly a month before his official debut.

Advertisement

Streamie also tipped champion 151, set to come after Samira, would be called “Seraphine.” That too has since been proven correct, thanks to a set of social media accounts under the name “@seradotwav” uncovered on August 20.

Samira will allegedly look similar to Miss Fortune’s 'Cowgirl' skin. She will have holsters on her legs, and was described as “basically a female Rambo, but hot.”

Read more: Samira confirmed as next League of Legends champion

This description does line up with Riot’s teaser for champ 151. The devs said the next ADC heroine would be “dressed to kill,” in a June update. They also suggested the next marksman would “fire a whirlwind of blades and bullets.”

Advertisement

Samira abilities

According to the leaks, Samira has abilities quite similar to four other champions already in LoL. Her “jaw-dropping” kit will take inspiration from Katarina’s ultimate, Irelia’s W, Urgot’s W, and Nunu & Willump’s ult, Streamie said.

The League leaks suggest Samira will wield an ultimate that lets her “spin and shoot bullets from her machine gun, as well as throw multiple daggers”. Her ult ability will be capped by a “style meter,” which is affected by how many champions she is hitting at any one time.

Read More: Mysterious teasers for new LoL champ Seraphine discovered

Samira will work in a similar way to Aphelios, the leaks suggest. There won’t be multiple gun changes required, but she will “alternate between her pistol and dagger” for her moves, while wielding a machine gun for ultimate ability.

Advertisement

Samira release date

League fans will, of course, be wondering when they can get their hands on the rumored new Season 10 champion. The good news is, according to the leaks, it could be pretty soon.

Streamie suggested Samira was slotted in for a “two-week” release date. That means the leaked AD carry should be on the PBE by League Patch 10.18. This would be right before the Worlds update, so she’d likely be disabled in competitive play.

So, there you have it ⁠— everything you need to know about Samira, the new 151st League of Legends’ champion. There may be a bit of a wait until we finally get to see her in action, and find out her abilities, but there’s still plenty more to learn!

Read more: LoL Worlds 2020 song possibly leaked on Chinese server

Want to get involved in the discussion about the new champion before then. Already decided (for whatever reason) to make her your new main? There’s a new Reddit community already live at /r/SamiraMains, just for you.

Still hungry for even more League of Legends leaks? Of course you are. Here’s everything we know about the 152nd champion Seraphine so far.