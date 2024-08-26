Every item made with TFT’s new Golden Frying Pan in Set 12

There’s a new item arriving in Teamfight Tactics’ Set 12. The Golden Frying Pan will let players craft emblems for classes instead. Here’s every item you can make with the Golden Frying Pan item coming in patch 14.18.

The Golden Frying Pan has been announced as the new item being introduced to Teamfight Tactics in patch 14.18. Alongside the Golden Spatula, this new item will let you craft emblems for classes as opposed to traits, giving players more options with how to craft their army.

Ready to start cooking with the new Golden Frying Pan? Here’s what you’ll need to know.

TFT: How to get a Golden Frying Pan

The Golden Frying Pan is a new item that can be obtained from a Golden Orb, the Carousel, which has a 50% chance to be either a Spatula or Frying Pan.

Similarly, you can also get Golden Frying Pans from portals that you can choose at the start of the match.

What does a Golden Frying Pan do in TFT?

Golden Frying Pans is a component that can be turned into an emblem for one of the game’s many classes. So instead of building a Witchcraft emblem from a Spatula and Negatron Cloak, you’ll be able to build a Preserver emblem with a Golden Frying Pan and Negatron Cloak.

This opens plenty of new compositions, as beforehand these were previously uncraftable making them far more difficult to obtain.

TFT: Every item you can craft with a Golden Frying Pan

Recipe Crafted Emblem Frying Pan + Rod Mage Emblem Frying Pan + Bow Multistriker Emblem Frying Pan + Sword Hunter Emblem Frying Pan + Glove Warrior Emblem Frying Pan + Tear Scholar Emblem Frying Pan + Belt Shapeshifter Emblem Frying Pan + Chain Vest Bastion Emblem Frying Pan + Negatron Cloak Preserver Emblem Frying Pan + Spatula Tacticians Cape Frying Pan + Frying Pan Tacticians Shield

All Tacticians items grant you +1 max team size, with the Cape giving you a 10% chance to get 1 gold after 10 seconds of combat. The shield gives you a 10% chance to drop 1 gold when the holder dies. The crown now grants you a 10% chance to gain 1 gold after you win a combat. You’ll need to make sure that a unit is holding the item to gain its gold-generating effects.

TFT: Best items to craft with the Golden Frying Pan

Generally speaking, it’s always worthwhile to build a Tacticians item if you can. However, if you can’t build a Tactician’s Crown there are a few items that you can build which are incredibly powerful.

Mage, Multistriker, Scholar, and Warrior emblems are all valuable emblems to have that can greatly enhance a carry. Mage and Scholar are fantastic for backline AP carries as a double cast or increased mana generation can quickly break a unit.

Similarly, Warrior and Multistriker can be great emblems to craft as you can attempt to go full vertical, as the bonuses from their traits are invaluable, and can easily net you a top four without requiring too much thought.