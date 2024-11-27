Elon Musk explains why he refuses to play League of Legends

Elon Musk revealed why he has not played League of Legends and has no intentions to do so, despite being a gamer.

Elon Musk isn’t just a businessman and entrepreneur, he’s also a big gamer. Recently, Musk has been dipping his toes into Diablo 4 and is even one of the best players worldwide.

As the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk often posts various video game-related messages, sharing what game he’s enjoying and offering his opinion on other titles and the industry at large.

However, there are some games that even he refuses to play, and in a new video of Musk, the Tesla CEO admitted that he has steered clear of League of Legends for a very particular reason.

Elon Musk reveals why he has never played League of Legends

In a clip shared on X, Musk was quizzed by Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, about some videogames he has and hasn’t played.

When asked if he had played Fortnite before, Musk quickly replied, “Uh, no. I did play Quake and a bunch of other first-person shooters.”

Musk is then asked by another person off camera if he is into League of Legends, to which he responds and declares, “If I started playing League, it would damage the space program.”

While Musk doesn’t say he has never played League of Legends because it is too addictive, the sentiment and the way he laughed after joking that it would impact his work is clear.

Fellow X users have reacted to his comments about refusing to play League and hold no ill feelings about his lack of interest. They respect that he knows enough about the game to understand just how addictive it can be.

“Elon knows the real cost of getting sucked into League, might be too risky even for a rocket scientist,” commented one X user.

Another added, “He is right about League of Legends. That game is something else.”

League of Legends is one of the most popular team-based multiplayer games of recent years.

The franchise is getting even more attention than usual thanks to the success of Arcane season 2, the hit animated series based on LoL, which broke records for viewership numbers and earned multiple Emmy nominations once again.