Edward Gaming’s potential 2021 World Championship skins leaked

Six months after the 2021 World Championship, fans have potentially gotten their first glimpse of Edward Gaming’s Worlds skins. The skin line follows a blue, black, and white color scheme – and there are even a few Easter eggs for the diehard EDG fans.

Winning the World Championship is the highest honor a professional League of Legends player can achieve. It’s the most prestigious competition in the League calendar, an opportunity to secure your status as the de facto best team in the world.

It also grants the winning players their very own in-game skin line. Multiple teams have been immortalized in-game through custom skins, and 2021 Champions Edward Gaming are the latest to join the list.

Advertisement

On April 22, fans have potentially gotten their first look at EDG’s Worlds skins, courtesy of a leak via Weibo which has since been posted to Twitter.

This screenshot is propogating throughout Chinese communities, a possible leak of @EDG_Edward's worlds skins (Not official) Flandre – Graves

Jiejie – Viego

Scout – Zoe

Viper – Aphelios

Meiko – Yuumi#LPL @lplenglish pic.twitter.com/o5wK5yeB1L — Ashley Kang (@AshleyKang) April 22, 2022

EDG’s champion choices

The only rule for Worlds skins is that the skin has to be for a champion you played at Worlds – even if you only played it once.

This was the case for EDG’s jungler Zhao ‘Jiejie’ Lijie, who opted for a Viego skin despite only playing a single game of Viego at Worlds 2021. That game was a victory, in their second-last game of the tournament versus Damwon Kia in the finals.

EDG’s support Tian ‘Meiko’ Ye and top laner Li ‘Flandre’ Xuanjun both opted for their most-played champion at Worlds as their chosen skin, with Meiko clocking in four games on Yuumi and Flandre boasting an impressive eleven Graves games across the tournament.

Advertisement

The skin design team may have also managed to sneak an adorable easter egg into Meiko’s Yuumi skin – giving League’s magical cat the same distinctive facial markings as his own pet cat, Raccoon.

EDG Yuumi really looks like Meiko’s own cat Raccoon ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/lDDoKQHWHi — Linda Pro League 🦦 (@iCrystalization) April 21, 2022

Mid laner Lee ‘Scout’ Yechan opted for Zoe, and AD Carry Park ‘Viper’ Dohyeon opted for Aphelios, two iconic champions who helped EDG secure their 3-2 finals victory versus reigning champions Damwon Kia.

The skins

The skin line combines heavy-metal armored outfits with a misty blue-and-black color scheme. Interestingly, the color scheme of the skins does not reflect the colors of EDGs logo, the iconic red and black.

Advertisement

Yuumi’s infamous book gets a gunmetal makeover, echoing the design of Graves, Aphelios, and Viego’s weaponry, with the same grey metal accents appearing throughout the design of all five champions.

The veracity of the leaked images has yet to be confirmed by Riot – however, the leaked images look similar to multiple Riot official splash arts. Fans can hope for some kind of confirmation from Riot’s side within the upcoming weeks, with previous Worlds skins normally being released around April/May.