Dr Mundo changes coming to League of Legends to bolster top laner’s late game

Dr. Mundo hasn’t really felt quite at home on the Summoner’s Rift since the launch of his League of Legends rework. The Madman of Zaun has floated in and out of the meta, but Riot wants to solidify his place as a late game monster with new buffs in Season 12.

League of Legends reworks are meant to help the champion feel more contemporary — providing more up to date mechanics and quality of life changes which allow them to keep up with the current meta.

But in Dr. Mundo’s case, his reworked abilities didn’t feel as intuitive, leaving many mains unsettled. This is somewhat reflected in his ranked stats — while Mundo boasts a generous 52.15% win rate, he isn’t that popular in the top lane with only a 3.2% play rate.

Hearing the community’s complaints, Riot are pitching some changes to the Madman of Zaun to try and make him a more appealing pick.

Riot Games Dr. Mundo’s rework has fallen flat with players, with Riot trying to revitalize the Madman of Zaun in Season 12.

In his current state of play, Dr. Mundo plays as a mix of a juggernaut and a tank, but performs neither job effectively. This rings especially true in the late game, where his health loss and regen aren’t as intuitive to optimize as they once were.

Champion designer Glenn ‘Twin Enso’ Damascus has proposed some changes to fix that somewhat: “[We want to] minimally [or] don’t change win rate, make him more late game skewed and less early game, and reduce earflicks.”

The Dr. Mundo changes highlighted minimizes the loss of health and health regen from his passive, which makes it less high-risk, high-reward. Heart Zapper will always regenerate health regardless of hitting enemies — a quality of life change which decreases the champion’s tedious to optimize mechanics.

The bonus AD scaling was removed from his R, and moved solely to his E to come online earlier, and will scale with max health rather missing health.

As a whole, these changes slightly decrease Mundo’s overall AD, but allow more steady and controllable health regeneration. This mechanic serves imperative to Dr. Mundo’s kit — thereby cater towards making Dr. Mundo more intuitive to master.

Don’t expect the changes to drop on League of Legends patch 12.15. These aren’t set in stone quite yet, as Twin Eso posted the balance numbers in hopes “building some understanding and conversation at this stage.”