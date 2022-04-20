Doublelift, Tyler1 & more to battle in Feeding Frenzy showmatch at LCS Spring Finals

The LCS Spring finals are set to kick off at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, with events – and fans will have the opportunity to watch some of their favorite streamers battle it out in Grubhub’s Feeding Frenzy show match.

The 2022 LCS Spring finals will be the region’s first fan-attended finals since 2019 – and Riot are pulling out all the stops to make the event one to remember.

Alongside tailgate booths for all ten LCS teams, Grubhub will be bringing ten fan-favorite Twitch streamers for a Feeding Frenzy show match, hosted by G4’s Ovilee May and casted by former LeagueDay LCS Casters Kari ‘Spaceghost’ Keone and Steve ‘KangasCasts’ Kangas.

The Feeding Frenzy lineup

The Grubhub show match will be a traditional 5 vs 5, pitting former pro players and streamers against each other in a battle for supremacy on the Summoner’s Rift. The participants will be Tyler1, Macaiyla, QTCinderella, Nicki Taylor, Meteos, Skooch, VernNotice, Luxx, YouGelly, and Doublelift.

Feeding Frenzy is back at the 2022 @LCSOfficial Spring Finals! Two teams will battle for the #GHFeedingFrenzy crown. This time, @OvileeMay is going further beyond! Who will join her for this epic clash of champions? pic.twitter.com/8PHseFsdLJ — Grubhub (@Grubhub) April 13, 2022

How to watch Feeding Frenzy finals

The event will be streamed live on Grub Hub Gaming’s Twitch channel, which you can check out below.

Stream starts at 10am CT / 11am ET / 4pm BST on Sunday, April 24.

This will be the second year that Grubhub have brought the feeding frenzy to the LCS Finals – but it’ll be the first time that fans will be in attendance to watch the show match live.

The finals will also feature an escape room, jungle clear speed run leaderboard, and live recordings of the Bud Light League Lounge and Hotline League.