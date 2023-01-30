Doublelift throws shade at other LCS bot laners: “no one is really impressive”

Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng played in his first LCS matches in over two years for 100 Thieves and went 1-1 on the week. In an interview with Travis Gafford, the veteran player said that he was surprised at how easy it was for him to regain confidence in his abilities against other LCS competition.

Doublelift has started his return to professional play with a 1-1 first week against LCS competition. The 100 Thieves player said that he initially thought he would be behind the curve when he returned to the stage, but quickly found out that he had not regressed that much and other bot laners have not improved far past him.

“Every single day my confidence gets better because I’m like playing against everyone and no one is really impressive,” Doublelift told Gafford. “I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s all you got? Really? I thought I was going to get sh*t on.'”

The 100 Thieves bot laner also shouted out his support player, Alan ‘Busio’ Cwalina, saying that he picked his lane partner because he thought the LCS rookie has the potential to be something “special” about him. The veteran also said the he is back on track to being the best bot laner in the league.

Doublelift already back on track to impress in LCS

While the LCS is only two matches into its Spring Split, Doublelift is still at the front of the pack in some of statistics. He is third overall in average gold and average gold difference at 15 minutes in the LCS and notched seven kills in two games, good enough to rank in the top 15 of the league.

Before signing with 100 Thieves, Doublelift was a content creator and used to co-steam the league. While he did not compete on the LCS stage or internationally, he still maintained a top spot on the ranked ladder and participated in North American Champions Queue.