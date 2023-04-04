Doublelift says MrBeast entering the LCS would be “really good” for the league

Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng spoke about the news that TSM might be selling its LCS spot on his stream and responded to comments about the slot potentially going to YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson.

While co-streaming the LCS Playoffs, veteran pro and content creator Doublelift reacted to a report that TSM is pausing its esports investments and potentially selling its LCS spot.

One comment on the news that Doublelift responded to was that TSM players are now just waiting for MrBeast to buy the slot and have a team in the LCS. Doublelift initially downplayed the idea that the content creator would enter LCS, but then said that it would be a massive boost to the league.

“That would be really good for the LCS,” Doublelift said. “Do you guys understand how insanely good for the LCS it would have been?”

MrBeast has previously spoken about the possibility of entering the LCS. He even appeared on the League of Legends World Championship broadcast desk and said he was angling to buy a slot in the future.

Could MrBeast buy TSM’s LCS slot?

The content creator also hosted a charity League of Legends event in 2022 that featured Doublelift. The current 100 Thieves player claimed at the time that Riot Games and the LCS blocked league icon Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg, now his teammate on 100 Thieves, from appearing at the charity event.

If MrBeast does purchase a spot in the North American League of Legends competition, he would join the trend of content creators entering esports. Moist Moguls, an organization backed by creators Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr. and Ludwig Ahgren, have teams in Valorant, Apex Legends and Rocket League, among other titles, and streamer Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang also has two Valorant squads.

Even Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel tried to sign an esports team recently.

Whether MrBeast will enter the LCS this year, or if TSM will sell its slot in the league, has yet to be seen but speculation has run rampant as more and more esports organizations are strapped for cash as sponsorship and investor money dried up.