Doublelift says he’d “let go” of LCSPA demands to play in Summer Split

Pro League of Legends player Doublelift said that he would be willing to “let go” of the demands being made by the LCS Players Association if it meant he’d be able to play in the Summer Split.

The veteran player gave his thoughts on the standoff between the LCSPA and Riot on his YouTube account, where he outlined that he hoped the negotiations went well, and that he wanted the Summer Split to go ahead.

Article continues after ad

This year’s Summer Split has been at risk after Riot responded to LCSPA demands by delaying the Split’s start, then saying they’d be prepared to cancel it entirely if they weren’t able to secure the players to put it on.

Doublelift says he’d “let go” of LCSPA demands if it meant Summer Split was back on

In the video, Doublelift was critical of Riot’s approach to the academy, or Tier II scene, but also said it was a “stupid idea” to force teams to participate there.

Article continues after ad

When he read the LCSPA’s demands he was disappointed because he felt they were “not the right way of coming to the table”.

He said that he “loved” the idea of using the Valorant-style promotion system in theory, but that there were already too many teams, and that they actually needed to cut teams from the LCS.

“There’s too many spots and not enough competitive teams to fill them. That’s why you have teams that have checked the f*ck out. They’re coasting and they want to sell.”

Article continues after ad

He was similarly critical of the $300k revenue pool guarantee for academy players, saying: “That’s just crazy to me. I don’t think the worst academy players should be being paid 60k as a minimum. In my head, 30k is a good minimum, but you have the ability to earn 100k if you’re really f*king good.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Doublelift said that he didn’t vote on the individual demands, but that he voted to get Riot to support the Tier II scene, and that he needed to “take a stand”.

Article continues after ad

“I want to say that I care, but if it’s the option of standing by academy and having LCS Summer Split be canceled like Riot threatened, and just letting go of the situation, I’m letting go.

“I’m not so gung ho about it that I’m willing to not play Summer Split. So when Riot threatened to go nuclear, that’s a pretty big threat. I think every player was a little bit affected by that.

Article continues after ad

“I hope the negotiations go well. I’m just telling you guys the truth. You don’t think that everyone knows that?”

For a complete explanation of the LCSPA situation and what they’re demanding, check out our guide to the walkout here.