Doublelift roasts C9 Perkz after LCS Lock-in struggle - Dexerto

Doublelift roasts C9 Perkz after LCS Lock-in struggle

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:40

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Retired League of Legends star Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng roasted Cloud9 stars Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami, after a torrid first two games against LCS Lock-in opponents 100 Thieves.

As an active player, Doublelift was never one to shy away from the spotlight when it came to trash talk. It’s good to see his fine form continue even from his retirement village, as he called out Perkz and Fudge during Cloud9’s series against 100 Thieves.

With C9 down 2-0 in the series, and Perkz and Fudge achieving a combined KDA of 3-11-9 in the first two games, things were not looking good for NA’s most-hyped team as 100T looked set to complete the clean sweep.

As such, Doublelift saw fit to chime in, as he capitalized on the GameStop meme hype to produce an exceptional roast.

“If C9 bought GME instead of Perkz and Fudge they’d have $585,000,000 and they’d still be 3v5,” he said.

Unfortunately for Doublelift, this comment would come back to bite him as Perkz starred on Yone to clinch Cloud9 game 3. Miss Fortune pentakills for Zven in both games four and five did the heavy lifting as C9 completed a reverse sweep to reach the finals.

It’s worth considering this is all in good fun. Perkz and Fudge are two of the biggest trash talkers currently playing in the LCS right now, so you’ve got to expect them to get as good as they give, especially with Doublelift lurking around.

Fudge has been tearing up LCS Academy for the past year with Cloud9.
Riot Games
Fudge talked a big game after being promoted to C9’s first team.

Of course, if you haven’t heard about subreddit r/wallstreetbets destroying the stock exchange, you’ve probably been living under a rock. Basically, a bunch of people drove up the GameStop share price to force a hedge fund into bankrupting itself, and it’s caused an outpour of rage and memes.

The math doesn’t quite check out, though. The value of Perkz’ transfer from G2 to C9 was estimated to be roughly $5million, with an $11.75m multi-year contract.

Taking into account the share price of GameStop on November 20 – the day Perkz was transferred – C9 would have ‘only’ made $415,519,276.16 if they’d invested in GameStop instead. We don’t know how much Fudge is earning, but it’s unlikely to be enough to make up the difference.

Overwatch

LA Valiant slammed by xQc, Slasher and more over OWL roster controversy

Published: 30/Jan/2021 11:01

by Joe Craven
xQc Overwatch League LA Valiant logo
LA Valiant/Blizzard

xQc and more from the world of esports have reacted to LA Valiant’s Overwatch League news, as the organization sets out its future in the far-east.

The Overwatch League, much like its younger sister the Call of Duty League, focuses on city-based franchise teams and extensive traveling for LAN events.

Needless to say, the ongoing global health situation has severely affected the ability of teams and tournaments to operate as normal, and LA Valiant have announced major changes to the way they will approach the OWL.

In a January 29, statement, the organization said: “We want to thank all the players and staff moving on today from the LA Valiant due to Covid-related visa issues, as we prepare to compete in China this season. We’ve worked to facilitate the best available next steps for our players and staff.”

Unsurprisingly, there were many angry reactions to the LA Valiant dropping their entire Overwatch roster, as well as the overwhelming majority of their operational staff.

Former Overwatch pro turned Twitch streamer xQc was one to weigh in. He called the move a “disaster” and said: “You guys always tried keeping moral high ground from immortals/noah to valiant. Always tryharding for good PR. Then you guys pull s**t like this? Disaster, next time try something else than MS Paint.”

The Canadian streamer wasn’t the only one with an issue, either. Houston Outlaws pro danteh said: “Good job doing this absolute last min making it extremely hard for all of your players to find teams.”

Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, noted industry insider, hit out at the Immortals Gaming Club for their move as the Valiant’s owners, just days after they rubbished rumors of relocation on Twitter.

He said: “IGC has now betrayed the hometown OWL LA Valiant fanbase, ran the legendary OpTic brand into the ground, absolutely ruined MiBR as the premier Brazilian esports organization and its CS team several times, and Immortals itself is barely relevant from the days of Noah. Solid work.” 

Industry veteran Malik Forte joined the condemnations, saying: “And here I was thinking the color change would be the worst decision this organization ever made…”

Chris Puckett, former Call of Duty caster and OWL host, suggested that more attention should be given to staff who have lost their jobs, and more scrutiny given to those making the decisions, saying: “How does this happen? How do we stop the decision makers from ruining esports careers in the future?”

Despite the community’s obvious frustrations with Valiant’s move, it looks set to stick. The players immediately released are as follows:

  • Brady ‘Agilities’ Girardi
  • Adam ‘Adam’ Soong
  • Kai ‘Kai’ Collins
  • Jae ‘Rain’ Ho Park
  • Jungwon ‘Lastro’ Mun
  • Sanglok ‘Dreamer’ Song
  • Johannes ‘Shax’ Nielsen