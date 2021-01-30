Doublelift roasts C9 Perkz after LCS Lock-in struggle - Dexerto

Retired League of Legends star Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng roasted Cloud9 stars Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami, after a torrid first two games against LCS Lock-in opponents 100 Thieves.

As an active player, Doublelift was never one to shy away from the spotlight when it came to trash talk. It’s good to see his fine form continue even from his retirement village, as he called out Perkz and Fudge during Cloud9’s series against 100 Thieves.

With C9 down 2-0 in the series, and Perkz and Fudge achieving a combined KDA of 3-11-9 in the first two games, things were not looking good for NA’s most-hyped team as 100T looked set to complete the clean sweep.

As such, Doublelift saw fit to chime in, as he capitalized on the GameStop meme hype to produce an exceptional roast.

If C9 bought GME instead of Perkz and Fudge they'd have $585,000,000 and they'd still be 3v5 — Yiliang Peng (@Doublelift1) January 30, 2021

“If C9 bought GME instead of Perkz and Fudge they’d have $585,000,000 and they’d still be 3v5,” he said.

Unfortunately for Doublelift, this comment would come back to bite him as Perkz starred on Yone to clinch Cloud9 game 3. Miss Fortune pentakills for Zven in both games four and five did the heavy lifting as C9 completed a reverse sweep to reach the finals.

It’s worth considering this is all in good fun. Perkz and Fudge are two of the biggest trash talkers currently playing in the LCS right now, so you’ve got to expect them to get as good as they give, especially with Doublelift lurking around.

Of course, if you haven’t heard about subreddit r/wallstreetbets destroying the stock exchange, you’ve probably been living under a rock. Basically, a bunch of people drove up the GameStop share price to force a hedge fund into bankrupting itself, and it’s caused an outpour of rage and memes.

The math doesn’t quite check out, though. The value of Perkz’ transfer from G2 to C9 was estimated to be roughly $5million, with an $11.75m multi-year contract.

Taking into account the share price of GameStop on November 20 – the day Perkz was transferred – C9 would have ‘only’ made $415,519,276.16 if they’d invested in GameStop instead. We don’t know how much Fudge is earning, but it’s unlikely to be enough to make up the difference.