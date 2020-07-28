Doublelift laughs off rumors Team SoloMid won't scrim LCS rivals Cloud9

Yilliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has rebuked rumors his team Team SoloMid and fourth-placed squad FlyQuest have agreed to stop scrimming defending LCS champions Cloud9, adding he thought that suggestion was “so crazy.”

The rumor that TSM and FlyQuest had put a “no scrim” order on the Spring champions was first mentioned by Cloud9’s star AD carry Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen during an interview with LCS insider Travis Gafford on July 26.

Advertisement

He said, “I don’t scrim TSM anymore, we don’t have scrims with TSM or FlyQuest ever again… we just aren’t. They just tell us they don’t want to”. The Danish star was allegedly told there would be “no more blocks” with either org anymore.

Team Liquid star Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen ⁠— who won two domestic titles with Doublelift in 2019 ⁠— seemingly validated the rumor soon after too. He suggested TSM had chalked Cloud9’s name for scrim schedules last week.

Advertisement

Read more: League leak reveals Samira as next Season 10 champion

Gafford raised the rumor with Peng during a July 27 co-stream on Twitch, suggesting TSM had led the apparent block-order on Cloud9. Doublelift was visibly surprised by the news TSM may be avoiding C9 in training, and rebuked the idea.

“Wait, what? I… what? I have no… what the f**k? Literally no way that’s true, maybe FlyQuest, I don’t know anything about them, but no way that’s true for us," he said. "I have no idea what to say to that other than it’s so crazy." The ADC star did add, however, that he’d have to "ask [his] coaches" before confirming anything.

His reasoning? There’s absolutely “no way” anyone wants to miss out on a scrim block with the runaway Spring champions. Cloud9 was head and shoulders above the rest of the North American pack last split, and are leading in Summer too.

Advertisement

If there is any muzzle-order from TSM regarding their long-standing LCS rivals, which FlyQuest may have joined in on, Doublelift wasn’t aware of it. He added, “Everyone wants to scrim C9… what is the downside? I don’t really understand.”

Doublelift wasn't the only TSM star to address Zven's allegations either. During a July 27 stream, breakout rookie Erik 'Wessén' Treatz also responded to the suggestions. He said he "wasn't sure what he could comment," but said he knew "it's not true."

Doublelift is now bracing for Summer playoffs with Team SoloMid, who currently sit in third place in the LCS. The veteran NA organization has found themselves behind Doublelift’s old org Team Liquid and C9 in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Beyond that lies Worlds, which ⁠— for the moment⁠ — is still going ahead. C9, TSM, and TL are currently favorites to represent the LCS on the international stage. All three teams have already locked their places in Summer playoffs too.

Team SoloMid and Cloud9 actually face off this weekend too, in a Week 8 clash. The two NA heavyweights will meet on the Rift at 2pm on Sunday; apparently bereft of any practice sets against each other in the past week.